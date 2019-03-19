Cannabis job market growing slowly but surely

× Expand Photo by Fatcamera / iStockphoto

The cannabis industry publication Leafly recently released an annual jobs report. The “Special Report: Cannabis Jobs Count” indicated over 10,261 cannabis jobs would be added in California this year. Some industry experts believe California’s market will continue to grow, at least for now, with diverse job choices. However, it also indicated that these jobs would require more professionalism from candidates.

Bruce Barcott, lead author of the report and deputy editor at Leafly, says that as California implemented its new cannabis state regulations in 2018, a lot of businesses shut down and a lot of people lost their jobs. It also means a lot of people found new jobs.

“So we saw 2018 as a rare instance in the cannabis industry where, in California, job growth is relatively flat because of all that disruption,” says Barcott. “But we also now estimate that there will probably be a gain of about 10,000 new jobs in California in 2019 as the state licensing scheme comes up to its full potential and retail stores continue to open.”

Released March 5, 2019, and written by Barcott and Beau Whitney of Whitney Economics, this is the third edition of Leafly’s jobs report. Barcott says Leafly began putting together its own report on cannabis jobs because the Bureau of Labor Statistics wasn’t (and still isn’t) tracking them. The agency follows federal law, meaning it observes cannabis as being federally illegal.

States with legal cannabis markets are prevented from collecting job information because cannabis jobs don’t have a code within the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS). The U.S., Canada and Mexico use NAICS, which is comprised of nearly 20,000 codes that indicate job categories.

“If a job or industry does not have its own NAICS code number, that job doesn’t exist within the statistical universe of labor economists,” reads Leafly’s “Cannabis Jobs Count” report.

Barcott says there are now a greater variety of jobs in cannabis as opposed to when the market first started, including positions in ancillary roles such as consulting, journalism, accounting or even human resources.

“It’s not just there are a lot of budtender jobs or there are a lot of jobs for people who have experience growing cannabis,” says Barcott.

Kara Bradford, CEO and co-founder of the Seattle-based cannabis recruiting agency Viridian Staffing (viridianstaffing.com), says she was working with companies in California before Prop 64 even passed. Now that recreational use is legal in California, Bradford saw new companies that weren’t in the medical market looking to fill positions in extraction and processing. Like Barcott, she sees a wide variety of jobs available but has seen fewer need for positions such as naturopaths and medical doctors in the post-recreational era. For California in particular, Bradford also sees fewer opportunities for cultivators at the moment.

“I would say of all the states, California [has] the fewest cultivation positions because there’s just already so much amazing cultivation in the state at this point,” says Bradford.

Beyond demand for jobs, Bradford also says what’s expected of job candidates has changed, but there’s a lot of opportunity for growth. She says these companies still want to have fun in the industry but expect employees to be much more professional. If they do well, there’s more upward mobility than in other industries.

“I’ve seen someone go from being a trimmer to a general manager in two years’ time, which in any other industry is unheard of,” says Bradford. “There’s definitely the opportunity to grow quickly as long as they come in and take the role seriously.”