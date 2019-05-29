Cannabis Nurses Network aim to educate

× Expand Image courtesy of Cannabis Nurses Network Heather Manus in “Rooted in Science, Nourished by Knowledge”

As consumers become increasingly interested in using medicinal cannabis, the medical world is also increasingly more curious about the plants’ benefits. Since cannabis-as-medicine isn’t taught in medical school, some San Diego-based nurses are taking it upon themselves to educate medical professionals on their patients’ cannabis usage.

“Medical professionals are now starting to understand that, with legalization, not only are medical patients using cannabis, but now all adults have access to it,” says Heather Manus, nurse and founding member of the Cannabis Nurses Network (CNN). “It's driven us to understand more about how and why people are using this medicine and how we can assist medically.”

Established in 2015, CNN (cannabisnursesnetwork.com) is a nursing and professional development organization that provides cannabis-related opportunities, education and recognition. They also advocate on behalf of nurses and patients interested in medical cannabis.

Recently, CNN launched its first online continuing education class called “Rooted in Science, Nourished by Knowledge.” Manus says that the class was put together from content, audio and video from the Cannabis Nurses Network’s annual conference in March. The class covers everything from the endocannabinoid system to cannabis industry insights, but Manus says there’s a focus on how cannabis can treat pain, opioid dependency, addiction and its usage in end-of-life care. The 10-hour program is $250 for the entire class but individual lessons can be purchased as well.

Since cannabis isn’t taught formally in medical programs, Manus says it often comes down to medical professionals researching the plant on their own.

“There's a lot of research that's out there,” says Manus “There's also medical conferences that are now including cannabis and cannabinoid information in those continued education opportunities. It really comes down to the individual seeking that information. It's not really being imposed or organized quite yet by the doctors in that way.”

Elisabeth Mack, a registered nurse and director of clinical operations at medical cannabis company True Farma, has also put together an educational course for medical professional through her nursing organization, Holistic Caring. Unlike CNN’s course, “Cannabis as Medicine 101” is taught live or through webinars. She says she’s working on getting it converted to an online class as well.

Beginning with the history of cannabis as medicine, Mack’s class covers why cannabis works as medicine, and also covers dosing and more. One of the lessons Mack considers most important is the history of how cannabis became prohibited with the Marijuana Tax Act of 1937.

“When we lost access to [cannabis] as a supplement, we lost how to utilize it for almost 100 years because of prohibition,” says Mack. “I want people to understand that it is not a dangerous substance when used properly.”

With True Farma, she’s working on another program with medical clinic Radicle Health in Walnut Creek, California.

Mack says that the medical community is curious about cannabis but needs that extra push to seek out education.

“They don't know [about medicinal cannabis] because this is not taught in any medical schools,” says Mack. “You have to tell them why it works and, and how it works and the different modes of administration. So it's a long cycle of education that needs to go to these clinicians."