Edible arrangement

× Expand Photo by Lara McCaffrey PLUS pineapple coconut CBD gummies, KIVA Confections vanilla chai milk chocolate and Big Pete’s Treats cannabis-infused chocolate chip mini cookies

It seems a little ironic that I report for a cannabis column but have a very low tolerance when it comes to THC. Still, I do like dabbling in micro-dosing and trying out new CBD products. In the spirit of CityBeat’s Food Issue, I tried a few edible products that a budtender from Urbn Leaf (1028 Buenos Ave.) guaranteed would satisfy my sweet tooth but not make me fly that high.

My cannabis adventure started out with PLUS pineapple coconut gummies. Each of the orange and white square-shaped candies is packed with 5mg of 99.9 percent pure cannabidiol (CBD) isolate. CBD is the non-psychoactive chemical found in the plant that provides relaxing effects. A CBD isolate is CBD in its purest form, stripped from other plant components.

After a day filled with petty work drama at my miserable day job, I gobbled two gummies—one pineapple and one coconut—in hopes that it would calm my nerves. I did feel myself mellowing out but couldn’t tell if it was just a placebo effect. CBD doesn’t have an obvious and immediate calming effect for me. I did enjoy those gummy flavors though. They weren’t overly sweet and really did taste like tropical fruit.

Big Pete’s Treats’ cannabis-infused chocolate chip cookies probably had the most intense high out of all the goodies I procured. Big Pete’s has been in the medical cannabis industry for five years, but recreational users like me can now use its products. I tried just half of a 10mg tetrahydrocannabinol (aka THC, aka the psychoactive chemical in cannabis) sativa infused mini cookie. A little over an hour later, I felt its effects.

The sativa made me feel jittery, which I didn’t like, but I was still able to focus during conversations and tasks. Cannabis strains that fit under the sativa category are invigorating while indica strains are more sedative (a good way to remember the difference is that indica sounds like “in the couch”). I wasn’t into the high but thought the cookie itself was delicious. It was small but packed with lots of chocolate and a had a slight cannabis taste. If these weren’t laced with weed I’d have eaten a handful.

Finally, I tried vanilla chai milk chocolate from KIVA Confections. This psychoactive chocolate bar has 5mg of THC per piece—100mg of THC in the bar total. I, being a bit of a lightweight, only took one 5mg piece. The vanilla chai mixed well with the milk chocolate, creating a warm, comforting flavor.

A pleasant high kicked in roughly two hours later just like the label said it would. KIVA’s blend of indica and sativa made me feel neither too jumpy nor sleepy. I enjoyed this more than the pure sativa cookie from Big Pete’s.

When exploring the many edible products on the market, it’s important to remember that cannabis affects everyone differently. Just because I don’t like sativa or venturing further than micro-dosing doesn’t mean all users need to do the same. As anyone who has tried an edible before, it’s important to remember to be be a smart user. That is, wait an hour after taking an edible before taking another one, lest you become incredibly high and really feel like you’re falling into the couch.