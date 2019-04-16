Events and specials for an excellent 420

× Expand Images courtesy of Jason Gann Wilfred Cannabis Pre-Rolls

Jason Gann didn’t intend to create a “stoner comedy.” In fact, the Australian actor and creator of Wilfred didn’t even know the term until adapting the comedy for U.S. audiences. On the FX show, the titular character played by Gann (who is a dog, but presented as a dope-smoking man in a dog costume) often gave the timid Ryan Newman (played by Elijah Wood) bad advice. Wilfred won over American audiences until it ended in 2014.

Gann has now stepped into the cannabis industry with Wilfred Cannabis Pre-Rolls. He’s releasing his product at Mission Valley dispensary March and Ash (2835 Camino del Rio S., Ste.100) on, naturally, Saturday, April 20. The event is just one of the many happenings on 420, the unofficial holiday that celebrates cannabis.

“I’m marketing a feeling as much as anything else,” says Gann of his pre-roll product, which comes in a variety of strains. “It’s a celebration of being in California and it’s a lighthearted angle into the cannabis industry as well. The industry can take itself a bit seriously lately as it tries to understandably break free of this stoner stigma.”

Fans will be able to “meet Wilfred” (Gann dressed in the dog costume he wore on Wilfred) at March and Ash. The dispensary will sell Gann’s pre-rolls, in addition to offering discounts on different products. There will also be over 25 vendors, a pop-up skate park, a magician and more.

Around San Diego, other dispensaries are getting in the spirit of 420 with their own events and promotions.

Down the street from March and Ash, The Healing Center San Diego (3703 Camino del Rio S., Ste. #215a) will also have deals. Buy any product from APEX, KIVA, Kahna or Select and get another of the same for $1. Caliva products will be 25 percent off. There will also be free tacos from noon to 6 p.m. for those with munchies.

Also in Mission Valley, San Diego Recreational Cannabis (1299 Camino del Rio S.) is celebrating 420 from April 15 to 21 with daily specials on various cannabis brands. Over the weekend, it’ll be doing top shelf flower at “bottom shelf” pricing. Some joints, vapes and edible products will be discounted as low as $1.

San Diego is getting a new dispensary on 420 as well. MedMen is opening a second location in Sorrento Valley. The cannabis giant has stores in other cities, with its first San Diego location in Kearny Mesa. Both locations will have extended hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with select products on sale for $4.20 and 30 percent off entire purchases before 10 a.m.

Urbn Leaf is setting up a Feel Good Lounge at Embarcadero Marina Park for Bayked, a music festival that will feature rapper Rick Ross, as well as electronic artists such as Gramatik and Brasstracks. Tickets range from $35 to $80. The dispensary will have in-store deals as well.

Near Bayked festivities in Downtown, various brands will be tabling at Harbor Collective (2405 E. Harbor Drive) with storewide buy one, get one free deals and 50 percent off of the same brand and product category. There will also be DJs and free tacos from 2 to 7 p.m.

Companies Canndescent, Kikoko, Winberry Farms, Dosist, Mozen and Platinum Vape will be tabling at Miramar dispensary Mankind (7128 Miramar Road) at various time slots in between 7 a.m. to 8pm. District Edibles and Grizzly Peaks Farms will also be there with some deals (25 percent off District products and get two pre-rolls for $1 with purchase of an eighth from Grizzly Peaks Farms).

Finally, Torrey Holistics in Sorrento Valley (10671 Roselle St. Ste. 100) will have in-store deals, penny pre-rolls and swag bags, as well as Torrey Holistics hats on sale for $4.20. Includes music and complimetary vendor merch all day long. There will be deals on delivery specials for those wanting to spend a calm 420 indoors.