Expungement clinics helping those with cannabis convictions

Keiara Auzenne

Within the past several years, California has attempted to offer relief to individuals with convictions for low-level crimes such as cannabis possession. There’s Prop 47, passed in 2014, which reduces some crimes from felonies to misdemeanors. Then, of course, there’s Prop 64, passed in 2016, which allows some cannabis-related offenses to be reclassified, dismissed or sealed.

San Diego officials have filed a lot of Prop 47 and Prop 64 petitions. However, some community members involved with expungement clinics think an automated process would still be beneficial.

Keiara Auzenne, executive director of San Diego Clean Slate Clinic, says low-level cannabis-convictions have negatively impacted locals, but that not many people with past convictions come to her clinics. Clean Slate is a monthly post-conviction legal clinic that assists individuals with expungement, reducing eligible felonies to misdemeanors, early termination of probation, and more. She still thinks automatically reclassifying or sealing eligible convictions would be helpful.

“Automatically expunging or sealing eligible convictions would have a huge positive impact on those individuals affected by the criminal justice system,” says Auzenne. “It would remove the burden of having to figure out the expungement/petition process, which most of our participants have found to be confusing and complicated.”

Auzenne notes that there has been a lot of cannabis-related petition filings, which might be why she doesn’t see a lot of clients with those convictions. As of September and December 2018, 353 Prop 64-related resentencing petitions and 48,799 Prop 47-related resentencing petitions have been filed in San Diego, respectively.

San Diego resident Tony Wiggins has benefited from a clinic similar to Clean Slate called “Prop 47 clinics,” which are held by the local community group Pillars of the Community (POTC). He says he had an extensive rap sheet that included many cannabis-related charges. Wiggins says most of his felony convictions have been reduced to misdemeanors with the help of POTC’s clinics.

Despite his success, Wiggins thinks automating expungement or record sealing for qualified convictions would help.

“People that have good work skills that could have been executives and everything—they lost out on a lot of opportunities just because of [low-level convictions],” says Wiggins. “It’d be more accommodating for those trying to take their life to a new level of seriousness.”

Laila Aziz, program director at POTC, says her organization prides itself on being able to reach people that need the most help with navigating expungement.

“Our forte is getting to people that no one else would ever be able to get to, which are mostly the people affected by Prop 47,” says Aziz. “We really work deeply within the weeds of the community and pull people out.”

POTC doesn’t have a Prop 47 clinic on the books at the moment, but Aziz says it might hold one over the summer. Instead, Aziz says POTC is focusing its attention on working with the nonprofit Californians for Safety and Justice on bill AB 1076, which would automate the reclassification of low-level crimes.

“Some people who were just caught up in the court system, they don’t understand all of the different bureaucracy and different things they have to do,” says Aziz. “There’s still some paperwork they’d have to do when they went to our Prop 47 clinics.”

Introduced by Assemblymember Phil Ting (District 19), AB 1076 would “grant relief to an eligible person, without requiring a petition or motion.” The department of justice would be required to conduct weekly reviews to identify eligible Californians.

At the federal level there’s H.R.2348 (the Clean Slate Act of 2019) sponsored by Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware). The bill would automatically seal records of cannabis possession. Like AB 1076, H.R.2348 is in its early stages, having just been introduced April 22, 2019.

In the meantime, those confused about their eligibility for relief can visit Clean Slate’s next clinic on May 4 at the Oceanside Country Club Senior Center.