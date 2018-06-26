FDA approves first drug derived from cannabis

On June 25, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Epidiolex for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome, making it the first-ever cannabis-derived drug to be approved by the organization, and also the first drug approved for Dravet syndrome.

“This is the first FDA-approved drug that contains a purified drug substance derived from marijuana,” the organization wrote in a press release. “It is also the first FDA approval of a drug for the treatment of patients with Dravet syndrome.” While the FDA has approved synthetic cannabinoid solutions such as Marinol or Cesamet since 1985, this is the first time a drug derived from cannabis has been approved.

Epidiolex contains CBD and was likely approved because it causes no intoxication. But while CBD causes no intoxication, it can potentially help fight seizure disorders that are considered incurable and treatment-resistant.

Dravet syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes seizures, is considered incurable. Recently, families all over the world have been noticing CBD’s incredible anti-epileptic abilities, and the overly bureaucratic pharmaceutical industry is just starting to catch up. Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut, as mentioned in the press release, are difficult to control, and require new and developing treatment routes such as medical cannabis.

“This approval serves as a reminder that advancing sound development programs that properly evaluate active ingredients contained in marijuana can lead to important medical therapies. And, the FDA is committed to this kind of careful scientific research and drug development,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D.

Many have been speculating what the approval means for CBD vendors, if anything. While this is certainly great news for the British drug-maker GW Pharmaceuticals, which will be making a lot of money off of Epidiolex, it’s even greater news for the families who rely on CBD-based medicine.

—Benjamin J. Adams

Senate Committee Blocks Cannabis Banking Bill

Cannabis businesses will continue to be forced to deal in cash, after another solution was tabled for the time being. The Senate Appropriations Committee shot down an amendment June 21 that would have protected banks that cater to cannabis businesses.

1152, or the Secure And Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, was voted down 21-10. The bill was, however, supported by Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham, typically conservative leaders who are suddenly interested in cannabis. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkley, who pleaded his case before the vote. It would have blocked federal banking regulators from:

• Terminating or limiting the deposit insurance or share insurance of a depository institution solely because the institution provides financial services to a legitimate marijuana-related business;

• Prohibiting or otherwise discouraging a depository institution from offering financial services to such a business;

• Recommending, incentivizing or encouraging a depository institution not to offer financial services to an account holder solely because the account holder is affiliated with such a business;

• Taking any adverse or corrective supervisory action on a loan made to a person solely because the person either owns such a business or owns real estate or equipment leased or sold to such a business.

Cannabis activists including the leadership of NORML were disappointed, to say the least.

“The Senate Appropriations Committee chose to bury its head in the sand rather than make it easier for licensed and regulated marijuana businesses to operate safely, transparently or effectively,” Justin Strekal, political director for NORML, told Forbes. “It’s absurd.”

Sen. Jon Tester explained his reasoning for opposing the bill. “I’ve supported it in the past and I think it’s different today,” Tester said. “It adds a level of confusion to the folks who are out there doing business.” Since the bill doesn’t deal with the Department of Justice, and only with the Department of Treasury, some leaders don’t think the bill is enough.

—Benjamin J. Adams

