FDA (finally) approves cannabis study for Post-traumatic stress disorder

California company offers jobs to consumers with pardoned cannabis convictions

Various cities are making decisions to pardon or expunge cannabis consumers, for there is a new and positive trend in the industry right now. Those who have permanent marks on their record due to a cannabis-related offense are finally able to clear their name of such judgments. Lowell Herb Co. recognizes that the next steps for these individuals in finding a job might be difficult, and it has taken action to help those in need.

Lowell Herb Co., which is well-known in California for its pre-rolls, has established a Social Equity and Reparative Justice Program to help give some unjustly convicted residents the chance to get a job. The program gives special consideration to non-violent cannabis offenders who were recently pardoned.

The company’s CEO, David Elias, is certain that many of these newly pardoned individuals would make the perfect team member if they are motivated.

“We value hard work and dedication and we’re putting a strong emphasis on employing people negatively impacted by cannabis incarceration and those whose lives have been affected by cannabis convictions on their records,” Elias said.

Lowell Herb Co. didn’t just put up an ad on local job sites—it has paid for a billboard that will be located in Los Angeles, between the Men’s Central Jail and Twin Tower Correctional Facility. A Lowell Herb Co. press release also stated that job information is being advertised on TV, radio and online as well.

The list of jobs available includes package design, sales, marketing, distribution, shipping and customer service. Although most of the jobs are limited to Los Angeles, a few are located in the Bay Area, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and San Diego as well.

It’s always pleasant to see cannabis companies reaching out and being willing to help fellow advocates and consumers. Elias is excited to see who might apply now that cannabis expungement is becoming much more common.

“It’s our priority to establish programs such as these to give motivated, bright individuals a second chance, and allow them to participate in this thriving industry,” Elias said.

—Nicole Potter

FDA approves PTSD cannabis study

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a study that will examine how cannabis consumption can impact post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

According to medical news site Healio, the study, which is led by famed cannabis researcher Dr. Sue Sisley and research group Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), received $2.15 million in funding from the University of Colorado. This particular study is said to be the world’s first controlled clinical trial that will analyze how smokable cannabis can impact PTSD. It’s important to note that Sisley is ready to conclude the first phase of the study, but phase two can now begin thanks to the FDA’s grant.

“I was dismissive and judgmental; then I started losing a lot of vets in my practice to suicide, and it became a big wake-up call,” Sisley told Healio. “The veteran community has a higher rate of prescription drug overdose, and many vets discovered they can substitute cannabis for the more addictive medications they’ve been prescribed, which is how we started to examine this.”

Sisley struggled for seven years to be taken seriously and get funding for her research before finally receiving her grant. Her study will include 60 veterans who are randomly assigned to either use high-THC cannabis, high-CBD cannabis, one-to-one ratio cannabis that contains equal parts THC and CBD or a placebo. Trial users will first undergo a familiarization stage, where they will self-administer in a safe setting. After that, they can take the cannabis or placebo home and use it on their own.

PTSD is a medical condition that many veterans suffer from, and have found cannabis to be a useful tool in treatment. Recently, New York officials added PTSD to their list of qualifying medical conditions and Minnesota lawmakers decided to allow cannabis for medical use to treat PTSD as well. However, it is still a contentious treatment option. The Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Phoenix recently blocked participation in such a PTSD study and called the concept of looking into the treatment option “worthless.” Although this is a major milestone, it is clear that advocates still have a long way to go.

Those interested in participating in the study are encouraged to get in touch with those conducting it via the MAPS website.

—Addison Herron-Wheeler

