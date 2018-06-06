Feds target illegal cannabis’ toxic pesticides and cannabis banking bill clears state senate

Feds target illegal cannabis’ toxic pesticides

A new report identifies the rising prevalence of a highly toxic pesticide in illegal grow operations throughout California. In a May 29 announcement from The Associated Press, U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott and California officials said that they plan to use $2.5 million in federal funding to target illegal cannabis growing operations.

Even though California and federal laws don’t sync when it comes to cannabis, California’s U.S. Attorney said he will focus only on illegal grow operations.

“The reality of the situation is there is so much black market marijuana in California that we could use all of our resources going after just the black market and never get there,” Scott said. “So for right now, our priorities are to focus on what have been historically our federal law enforcement priorities: interstate trafficking, organized crime and the federal public lands.”

President Donald Trump appointed Scott as U.S. Attorney for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on December 29, 2017. Scott is expected to play an important role in the enforcement of California’s recreational cannabis market.

Many have speculated that most of California’s illegal cannabis ends up en route to states in the Midwest or the East Coast.

One highly toxic pesticide was mentioned by name: carbofuran. A quarter teaspoon of carbofuran can kill a 300-pound bear, yet it is common in street cannabis because of its potency and low price. Researcher Mourad Gabriel said that he and his fellow researchers found carbofuran in 72 percent of the grow sites they examined last year, up 15 percent from 2012. Carbofuran is reportedly smuggled into the United States from Mexico, as it is a banned substance. Experts estimate that about 60 percent of California’s water supply flows directly through national forests, and the study indicated that 40 percent of the water samples they examined that are downstream from illegal grows are contaminated.

Cannabis banking bill clears state senate

A state-backed bank could soon cater to cannabis businesses in California. On May 30, State Sen. Bob Hertzberg announced the “California Cannabis Banking Bill” on the Senate floor that would establish a limited purpose state charter bank for use by licensed cannabis businesses in California.

Senate Bill 930 would allow banks to issue checks to accountholders to be used for the following purposes: pay state and local taxes and fees, pay vendors from California for goods and services provided to the cannabis business, pay rent, and purchase state and local bonds and other debt instruments, according to Hertzberg’s press release.

“The status quo for our growing legal cannabis industry is unsustainable,” Hertzberg stated. “It’s not only impractical from an accounting perspective, but it also presents a tremendous public safety problem. This bill takes a limited approach to provide all parties with a safe and reliable way to move forward on this urgent issue.”

With the world’s largest recreational market, few other states, if any, need a cannabis bank more than California. The bill would allow charter banks and credit unions to avoid regulation by the California Department of Business Oversight to provide limited banking services to cannabis businesses.

The cannabis industry’s cash conundrum forces cannabis businesses to pay everything in cash. The bill would essentially provide banking services to fill in the gap until the federal government changes its stance on cannabis.

The bill cleared the Senate with a 29-6 vote, and it now heads to the Assembly where the next step will be committee referral.

