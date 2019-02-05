Getting cannabusy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Quim Rock Quim Rock’s Oh Yes! Latex-Safe Serum

Using cannabis to enhance one’s sexual experience isn’t a new concept, but there sure are plenty of new products on the market to help people get down. Still, customers can’t always be certain which type of product—inhalables, edibles, topicals, etc.—is best for sexy time. What’s more, like most of the scientific studies on cannabis’ benefits on sex, evidence that certain products work better than others is anecdotal at best.

Bay Area-based Kikoko makes various cannabis-infused teas including Sensuali-Tea, a product meant for enhancing sex and connection. Kikoko communications director, Jenny Le Coq, says that Sensuali-Tea is comprised of herbs with known medicinal benefits including hibiscus (an antioxidant), lavender (for relaxation) and cloves (for circulation)—all ingredients that could be beneficial to sex.

So, will Sensuali-Tea help you have more sex? Eh, maybe?

“We work primarily off of the feedback that we get from women who are drinking our tea,” says Le Coq. “And, overall, [it’s] extraordinary—the experience that women are having, not just sexually, but just engaging with their partner. Just having deeper, more meaningful conversations, which oftentimes leads to sex.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kikoko Sensuali-Tea from Kikoko

Quim Rock, also in the Bay Area, makes cannabis-infused intimate oils meant to enhance sex and make the act less painful.

“THC, when absorbed vaginally, works as a vasodilator,” says Quim Rock co-founder Cyo Nystrom. “It's going to open up your blood vessels and increase flow of blood to that area, which can help augment natural lubrication, meaning you have to use less of other types of traditional lubricants. So it'll help sustain your natural lubrication throughout coitus.”

Nystrom says research on cannabis’ benefits for sex is limited because of its federal distinction as a Schedule 1 drug. Quim Rock has also gathered its own anecdotal information (read: surveys from customers) and found that 90-percent achieved orgasm using their intimate oils.

San Diego-based sexologist Dr. Nick Karras has long advocated for couples to use cannabis for bettering their sex lives, but thinks that inhalables are better than edibles or topicals, especially for newbies to cannabis. There’s a couple reasons for this: Smoking makes it easier to control dosages and men especially should take smaller dosages for sex. Karras mentions a University of Texas study that concluded cannabis affects men’s testosterone in two phases.

“When [men] smoked a lot of [cannabis], testosterone went up,” says Karras. “But then, 20 or 30 minutes later, it dropped below baseline. So [men were] actually were less sexual.”

As for topicals like cannabis-infused lube and intimate oils, Karras says those kinds of products might work, especially for those that experience painful intercourse. However, it won’t alter one’s mindset like inhaling and getting high will. The high from the THC can give the illusion of time slowing down, enhance empathy and spur creativity—all factors that can help couples connect intimately, he says.

“The high doesn't necessarily have to chill you out,” says Karras. “It can be used to change your mood and mood enhancement.”