Industry braces for Phase III

California’s three cannabis licensing authorities are due to release the third phase of regulations for adult-use and manufacturing of cannabis in early December. These new regulations will be implemented on Dec. 31, and while they might not dramatically alter the current regulations, they are similar to past emergency regulations and have a few notable changes, some of which San Diego cannabis law experts are concerned about.

“Some of the proposed regulations add clarity to lingering questions our clients have—for example, how to update the agencies when there are certain changes to the business premises, procedures or owners,” says Patrick Murphy, an attorney with the Law Office of Kimberly R. Simms. “But unfortunately, a lot of the amendments add to the complexity and overall costs of operations.”

Over 2018, new cannabis regulations have been applied through three phases, hence the name Phase III. The Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC), California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) are the three governing bodies involved with formal rulemaking.

Murphy stresses that the proposed changes aren’t final yet and aren’t yet available for the public to view. However, he sees some as problematic if they become final, like the proposed prohibition on both white-labeling (where a company ostensibly relabels another company’s product to make it seem as if it’s their own product) and intellectual property licensing deals.

“Many licensees are building their business on white-labeling for brands that have not been able to acquire licenses,” says Murphy. “Also, many out of state companies and celebrity brands would be prohibited from entering the California marketplace if this regulation passes. The adoption of this provision would truly shock the supply chain.”

Edward Wicker, a lawyer specializing in cannabis law, also finds some proposed changes troublesome. He says Section 5003, which adds more information about who can be considered an owner of a cannabis business, is particularly concerning.

“It seems problematical that the definition of owner could be extended to someone that simply involved in branding or marketing or sales,” says Wicker. “Those are expansions that don't really seem necessary or logical.”

A proposed change requiring the BCC to approve all branded cannabis merchandise is another that Wicker describes as burdensome.

“I understand that the purpose of BCC is to regulate cannabis and the cannabis business,” says Wicker. “But maritally branded items like T-shirts, hats, pens and things of this nature, that have absolutely no plant material or medicinal effects whatsoever—it just seemed completely unnecessary for BCC to get involved in trying to regulate these items.”

Proposed changes are not all doom and gloom, however. For example, Wicker likes the changes to Section 5601. This section describes requirements needed for temporary cannabis event licenses, which are needed for events where users consume cannabis. Wicker says prior regulations unduly restricted locations for such events. The proposed changes to the section would allow temporary cannabis events to take place anywhere with prior local government approval.

And while Phase III regulations will go into effect Dec. 31, this might not be the end of the changes.

“This is truly just the beginning of our newly regulated industry and the changes are likely to keep coming for years to come,” says Murphy. “This is not an industry for the faint of heart.”