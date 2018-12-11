Justin Eisinger wants readers to ‘Grow Some Pot!'

× Expand Photo courtesy of Justin Eisinger Justin Eisinger

San Diego-based graphic novelist Justin Eisinger noticed a lot of books on the market about growing cannabis, but nothing for the canna-curious newcomer interested in growing their own supply. With cannabis fully in the mainstream and the growing trend of educational comics, a how-to cannabis growing graphic novel seemed like a logical step for Eisinger.

“We’re trying to help empower anyone who’s curious just to try like they would try growing tomatoes,” sais Eisinger, who is also an editorial director at IDW Publishing, a comic publisher based in Point Loma. “We did see a gap in the market where there didn’t seem to be a really mainstream, illustrated version of this, let alone [a] comic book.”

Eisinger contacted longtime friend and collaborator Cryssy Cheung, a New York City-based artist, to illustrate his comic book. Aptly titled Grow Some Pot!: An Illustrated Guide to Growing Your Own Supply, Eisinger and Cheung are trying to raise $15,000 via Kickstarter to print copies through Eisinger’s small publishing company, Genius Books.

Eisinger says Grow Some Pot! will be a straight-forward instructional. Some panels show the genderless protagonist, The Grower, cultivating cannabis, while others offer cannabis infographics and detailed illustrations of the plant’s parts. Cheung’s whimsical illustrations are all done in shades of green and yellow.

Grow Some Pot! begins with a simple introduction to cannabis and a short history of its origins, before moving on to explanations of the parts of the plant and descriptions of different strains. The graphic novel then dives into growing logistics. The comic’s audience aren't in any particular state, so laws like California’s max of six mature or 12 immature plants for non-medical personal cultivation aren’t mentioned. Grow Some Pot!’s disclaimer at the beginning of the comic stresses that it isn’t trying to offer legal advice. Keeping the instructions general also helps keep the graphic novel understandable to beginner audiences.

“We try not to bog it down with so much of some of... the specific minutiae that you'll see with the knowledgeable growers,” said Eisinger. “We're trying to walk that fine line: welcoming a new audience into learning about this wonderful plant and how they can help cultivate it for themselves, and trying to provide as much information as is true and necessary to let them do that comfortably and competently.”

If Genius Books’ Kickstarter campaign is successful, it plans to ship Kickstarter perks to supporters in April. Perks range from a digital download of Grow Some Pot! to physical copies of the novel, branded t-shirts, calendars and more.

If the Kickstarter fails, Eisinger and Cheung have other plans for getting Grow Some Pot! published. Both have many connections in the industry they could shop the novel to.

“At least one option is to get back in line and get it done conventionally,” said Eisinger. “Then the other is to take everything we've learned in the past five days since we've launched, and if we don't succeed, roll it back up again and try it again.”