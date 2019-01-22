Legalized hemp could be a boon for local CBD companies

× Expand Photo courtesy of KB Pure Essentials KB Pure Essentials

To the delight of many in the hemp industry, the 2018 farm bill (aka the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018) descheduled hemp from the Controlled Substances Act. This is huge for farmers who want to start growing hemp, but some small hemp businesses in San Diego are seeing opportunities as well.

Signed in December 2018, the bill reclassifies hemp for commercial use, thus moving regulation from the Drug Enforcement Agency to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This is thanks in part to the inclusion of Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell’s Hemp Farming Act of 2018. In a press release from his office, the Hemp Farming Act is described as one “that would empower farmers to begin cultivating industrial hemp, a crop that could play a key role in the economic future of Kentucky and the nation.”

The Republican senator is staunchly anti-cannabis but not anti-hemp. Although in the same cannabis family, hemp is non-psychoactive, low-THC and isn’t used as a recreational drug, according to the National Hemp Association website. Many companies extract CBD (the non-psychoactive chemical in cannabis) from hemp.

KB Pure Essentials, based in San Diego, has seen more interest in their hemp CBD oil products since the passing of the farm bill, according to KB founders Katie Moodie and Brooke Brun.

“We’ve been bombarded with people who do merchant processing for online sales,” says Moodie. “There’s a bunch of companies now that are giving normal rates for online merchant processing so that we can accept credit cards online for a regular rate that other companies pay—not double or triple the rate.”

Those in “high-risk industries,” like cannabis, typically pay a higher rate in payment processing compared to other types of retailers.

Brun and Moodie have also heard a lot more from companies asking them to produce CBD products for them. KB Pure Essentials currently produces products for three different companies—who it declined to name—and its founders say they’re in the negotiation phases with several other companies they might produce products in the future.

Stuart Tomc, the vice president of human nutrition at San Diego-based CV Sciences, thinks hemp businesses should proceed with caution until the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalizes its hemp regulations. CV Sciences manufactures hemp-derived CBD products called PlusCBD Oil.

“I can see where some smaller companies all of a sudden think that there's some kind of an opportunity here,” says Tomc. “We are of the mind that the moment that the FDA sets out their regulations, the regulations will be for any other dietary supplement company exactly the same thing.”

Moodie and Brun hypothesize that the Farm Bill might also mean is bigger companies getting into the hemp game. There’s varying opinions on how corporatization might affect small businesses. KB Pure Essentials, a company with a small staff, sees corporations making hemp-based products as a good thing because it normalizes the plant.

“There is plenty of room in this industry for CBD companies that pop up,” says Brun. “The benefit of a large corporation hopping on board... is that instantly normalizes it and says ‘this is safe for everybody.’”

Tomc from CV Sciences, however, see things differently. He thinks that corporations making hemp-based products will push out small businesses.

“The smaller players right now have to calculate their opportunity cost,” says Tomc. “As all the big dietary supplement companies get into the game, that will leave smaller and smaller market share for independent players."