Medicinal CBD MIA

Allison Ray Benavides uses an oil derived from the high CBD cannabis strain, Charlotte’s Web, to treat her 9-year-old son’s epilepsy. The co-founder of Pediatric Cannabis Support says the CBD has proven beneficial to her son, Robby, but adds that the CBD products he and other medical patients need have been in short supply since adult-use cannabis was legalized.

“Once your child has a product with THC in it, mailing it is no longer an option,” says Benavides. “We have to go to a brick-and-mortar location to pick up THC products for our children. And that's where it gets dangerous because recreational products [don’t have] the same level of consistency and quality that there is in the medicinal products.”

She isn't alone in this assessment. Some experts believe legalization of recreational cannabis has affected access to medicinal cannabis products, as well as their efficacy and prices in California. If there’s a need for families like the Benavideses, why aren’t medical products on the shelves of the local dispensary?

“It’s just really been a classic case of unintended consequences—regulators trying to deal with a situation they’ve never dealt with before,” says Tom Adams, managing director and principal analyst of industry intelligence at BDS Analytics (bdsanalytics.com). “They thought, ‘This oughta work... We’ll just have a dual regulatory system. But of course the economics just turned out not to work.”

The Boulder, Colorado-based BDS Analytics uses a combination of various sales and government data from six states to estimate the size and growth trajectory of the cannabis market. Its data shows a disappearance of California’s medical cannabis industry, which Adam links to the new, costlier and more difficult process to get a Medical Marijuana Identification Card (MMIC).

Patients must now get a recommendation from a medical doctor, then visit their County’s health department, put in an application, wait for approval, then come back to the County to collect their MMIC. Adams says most medical patients don’t bother getting a MMIC since adult-use cannabis and cannabis products are now legal to sell in most California cities. As a result, Adams says stores stopped stocking medical products because they can't move it.

Michelle Sexton, a doctor of naturopathic medicine and UC San Diego adjunct professor, says a lack of medicinal products is detrimental to patients. A common theme she’s seen is cannabis companies stopping production due to various reasons like manufacturing problems or lack of labs to run tests.

“Many of my patients—because the product they had been using is now no longer available—they switched over to different products,” says Sexton. “It apparently got held up at a laboratory level where there's not enough laboratories providing analyses... the patients are running into things that they have no experience with because they've only accessed medicines through pharmacies.”

Some patients have resorted to the black market to buy the products they need, but there’s a risk of quality control with that, says Sexton. She’s concerned about products not being affordable, effective or clearly labeled.

However, patients can use many recreational products medicinally, says Jeremy Riggle, chief scientist of cannabis company Mary’s Brands (marysmedicinals.com and marysnutritionals.com). The research at BDS confirms a lot of patients already are.

“There is a lot of overlap between recreational and medicinal products,” says Riggle. “This varies from state to state, so this differentiation between recreational and medicinal is dictated by the state and is somewhat arbitrary from a product perspective.”

Benavides thinks it’s important to have medical products (especially for children) as they provide exact measurements and are subject to higher quality control.

She can get her son’s cannabis products mailed to her home (it’s legal for CBD products, but not THC) but wishes there were more San Diego dispensaries carrying pediatric cannabis products. She says she saw some products from Care By Design (cbd.org) and Canniatric (canniatric.com) last time she visited March and Ash, a Mission Valley dispensary.

“I appreciate that they're trying,” says Benavides. “Because we need at least one spot.”