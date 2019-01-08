Mo’ money, mo’ problems for cannabis businesses

× Expand Photo courtesy of CanPay CanPay system interface

The lack of legal access to banking is one the biggest obstacles facing the cannabis industry. The Cannabis Banking Working Group (CBWG), chaired by California treasurer John Chiang, shared a study on cannabis banking feasibility in late December. It stated that cannabis’ federal distinction as a Schedule I drug still prevents any banking solution, even if California were to establish a state bank.

Cannabis businesses can’t get a bank account with a traditional bank, as financial institutions do not want to risk violating the Bank Secrecy Act and USA Patriot act. In addition to cash-only policies and in-office safes, some cannabis business are using fintech services (short for Financial Technology) that bypass traditional bank regulations.

Connecticut-based Green Check Verified is one of these fintech companies. Its compliance platform is meant to help cannabis businesses monitor and share their compliance history with banks. Green Check also connects credit unions and state chartered banks with compliant cannabis businesses. These two highly regulated industries might not otherwise know about each other without Green Check, says CEO Kevin Hart.

“Our primary goal and our main operating tenet from the very beginning was, 'How do you take these two highly regulated industries that don't know much about each other and—candidly, aren't willing to learn as much about each other as they should—and be able to allow them to operate together?’” says Hart.

Credit unions and state-chartered banks are more likely to bank cannabis as they operate under different guidelines than nationwide banks.

Other fintech companies, like MTrac and CanPay, have payment systems that allow for cashless purchases in dispensaries. MTrac (which started in San Diego) uses blockchain technology to aid customers in transferring funds to a merchant. Colporado-based CanPay has customers download its app and link it to their checking accounts to make purchases.

CanPay requires dispensaries using its software to be in an agreement with one of its 30 partner financial institutions. CEO Dustin Eide couldn’t disclose which banks he was working with but says that these clients are transparent with their regulators and clients. In general, even credit unions keep quiet about banking cannabis, says Eide.

“There are a lot of financial services in the industry that keep it quiet because they are violating someone's prohibitions on the industry,” says Eide. “In the case of the financial institutions that are banking the industry, they're doing so in order to protect the program and not be overwhelmed with an inbound requests for banking and whatnot.”

Still, the CBWG’s analysis—which was prepared by San Diego-based business analytics company Level 4 Ventures—says fintech isn’t a solution for cannabis’ banking woes.

“Ultimately the money needs to cross the network boundaries into the traditional banks and payment processing systems,” the report reads. “All of the problems the industry is currently experiencing will limit the usefulness of the solution.”

Heather Smyth of Colorado-based Wurk says that her company has run into these issues because of cannabis’ Schedule I status. Wurk specializes in HR and payroll software for cannabis businesses. Wurk must maintain a transparent relationship with its banking partner to show it’s working with legitimate businesses.

“It means more paperwork,” says Smyth. “It's something that we're all willing to do and have done and have to do in order to continue to run a successful regulated industry. But certainly the banking challenge is by far the biggest challenge that we faced and will have faced for many years.”