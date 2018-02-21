Newsy nuggets and by the numbers

× Expand Chris Cate

San Diego city councilmember targets delivery drivers

Back in January, San Diego City Councilmember Chris Cate made it his own personal objective to crack down on illegal cannabis delivery drivers. Not only did Cate notify law enforcement, but he also singled out Weedmaps based on its comprehensive listings of delivery services.

“Currently, Weedmaps serves as an online advertising platform for hundreds of marijuana delivery services in the city of San Diego,” Cate wrote in a memo to City Attorney Mara Elliott. “A majority of these delivery services are considered illegal under the City Municipal Code. In an effort to ensure compliance with our city laws and the safe and legal access to marijuana, we respectfully request your voluntary compliance to cease the advertising of marijuana delivery services considered illegal under San Diego Municipal Code.”

According to Cate, the majority of delivery services in San Diego are illegal because most delivery services in the area lack a Conditional Use Permit. Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act, however, provides immunity from liability for companies like Weedmaps.

Medical Marijuana Inc. celebrates its largest-revenue year

San Diego-based Medical Marijuana Inc., along with its subsidiaries HempMeds Mexico, HempMeds Brazil and Kannaway, announced on Jan. 8 that it recorded its largest-ever revenue year in the history of its operation.

“We are excited to have surpassed our growth and revenue goals for this year. By breaking our annual sales record (pre-audit numbers) and investing into our future expansion efforts, we can provide our shareholders with an optimistic forecast for our future success,” stated Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana Inc. “We expect to again set company-wide sales records in 2018 and are excited about the trends within the industry, including the growing acceptance of our products to a national and international audience.”

Notably, HempMeds Mexico President Raul Elizalde recently spoke out at the World Health Organization’s Expert Committee on Drug Dependence convention in Geneva, Switzerland, which may have helped the company grow to where it is today.

By the numbers

250: The estimated number of peoplewho visited Urbn Leaf dispensaryin Golden Hill during the first four hours of operation on Jan. 1 (Source: Fox5 San Diego)

1,000: The estimated number of people who visited Urbn Leaf dispensary in Bay Park during the first day of operation on Jan. 1 (Source: The San DiegoUnion-Tribune)

300: The projected percentage of year over year revenue growth reported by San Diego-based Medical Marijuana Inc. between 2016 and 2017 (Source: Business Insider)

1: The projected amount of cannabis, in millions of pounds, that Californians will purchase between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019 (Source: The Hill)

