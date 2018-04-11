Newsy nuggets and by the numbers

La Mesa considers medical cannabis tax

The city of La Mesa held a public medical cannabis taxation discussion on Feb. 28 to get a better idea of where its residents stand on cannabis reform. The discussion was led by HdL Companies, an outside consultant.

“We need to tax it, absolutely. But one of the things that is most important, regardless of how we do this, is to keep the rates stable for the first three years,” said Sarah Waller-Bullock, La Mesa’s city finance director. “That will provide certainty for the businesses. We also don’t want to overtax them; that would be self-defeating.”

The city’s goal, as laid out by HdL Cannabis Compliance Director David McPherson, would be to read a draft ordinance at a public hearing by April 24, send the ballot measure to the Registrar of Voters by Aug. 10, obtain primary arguments by Aug. 22 and obtain rebuttal arguments and the city attorney’s impartial analysis by Aug. 27.

California could lower cannabis sales taxes

On March 15, Assemblymembers Tom Lackey, Rob Bonta and three other co-authors introduced Assembly Bill 3157, which aims to drop California’s cannabis sales tax from 15 percent to 11 percent. The proposal would also suspend a cultivation tax, and cumulatively, the tax decrease would amount to a nine percent price-drop in prices for consumers, according to an assessment by New Frontier Data.

“As someone who spent 28 years in law enforcement, I know how sophisticated California’s black market for cannabis has become,” Lackey said, after announcing the bill. “Criminals do not pay taxes, ensure customers are 21 and over, obtain licenses or follow product safety regulations. We need to give legal businesses some temporary tax relief so they do not continue to be undercut by the black market.”

For the latest cannabis news and lifestyle trends, please pick up our sister magazine CULTURE every month or visit culturemagazine.com.

By the numbers

1.1

The amount of money, in millions of dollars, that is being demanded by a cannabis church that has filed a claim against the city of San Diego following a raid.

(Source: Fox5 San Diego)

12

The total number of dispensaries and delivery services that will be allowed to operate under Chula Vista’s newest cannabis ordinance.

(Source: San Diego Union-Tribune)

4

The number of Chula Vista City Council votes, out of five, that were in favor of the city’s newly approved cannabis ordinance.

(Source: San Diego Union-Tribune)

358,348

The amount of money, in dollars, that the city of San Diego collected in taxes during the first month of recreational cannabis sales.

(Source: KPBS)