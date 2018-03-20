Newsy nuggets: Border reports

California cannabis has appeal in Mexico

California cannabis has found a new consumer base in Mexico, as cannabis culture and advocacy from California is making its way south of the border. Cannabis activists are hoping that recent legalization will help shift Mexico’s politics.

As more U.S. states legalize cannabis, the flow of cannabis from Mexico moving north has begun to slow and is now even reversing as more middle-class Mexican citizens and American citizens living in Tijuana are crossing the border to sample some of the famous California cannabis. Binational cannabis advocates are hosting events in Tijuana about its medical benefits, hoping to increase support for policy changes on the plant.

Medical cannabis has been legal in Mexico since last year and while recreational cannabis is still illegal, support for full legalization is growing. Recent polls have found that Mexico is slowly tilting in favor of legalization, with one-third of citizens showing support in 2016, up seven percent from 2008.

Poway-based Medical Marijuana Inc. is the only company Mexicans can get permits to legally import cannabidiol or CBD products with a doctor’s prescription. HempMeds Mexico, the company’s subsidiary, was launched in 2016 to lobby for broader medical cannabis regulations in the country.

Jaime Andrés Vinasco Barco, a Ph.D. student at El Colegio de la Frontera Norte in Tijuana who has been studying the cross-border cannabis phenomenon, explains that the rise of cannabis exported from the U.S. to Mexico is a twist on the traditional idea of bringing cannabis across the border. Vinasco also said there’s a specific type of consumer from Tijuana that seeks California cannabis.

“They aren’t just sick,” he said. “They aren’t criminals. They aren’t the marginalized consumers that we are accustomed to thinking about when we talk about the consumers of cannabis in Mexico.”

—Tyler Shultz

× Expand Image via Shutterstock

Arizona to honor California medical cannabis recommendations

While highway patrols in some states prey on drivers with out-of-state licenses from states with legal medical cannabis, Arizona officials will now recognize California-issued medical cannabis recommendations. According to The Associated Press, on March 15, a three-judge panel in Arizona’s Court of Appeals ruled to allow patients with a valid California doctor’s recommendation to have legal access to medical cannabis while they are in Arizona.

It began with a 2016 traffic stop involving Stanley Kemmish Jr., a California resident who received a doctor’s recommendation for medical cannabis. According to prosecutors, Kemmish’s physician’s letter doesn’t equate to having a valid Arizona medical cannabis ID card. The Court of Appeals, however, ruled that having an out-of-state doctor’s recommendation makes Kemmish a “visiting qualifying patient” under Arizona law.

The panel upheld a La Paz County Superior Court judge’s dismissal of drug possession charges against Kemmish. Kemmish was awarded legal immunity from Arizona laws that typically don’t offer reciprocity to doctor’s recommendations from other states.

The ruling means that other out-of-state medical cannabis patients qualify for legal immunity while they are traveling through Arizona. According to the ruling, Kemmish is a California resident, but La Paz County online court records provided an address in Laveen, Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Health Services Division of Public Health Licensing offers medical cannabis cards for Arizona residents. Patients are then stored in a state registry.

States with reciprocity laws to accommodate medical cannabis patients from other states also include Nevada, Maine, Michigan, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. Having reciprocity laws, however, doesn’t always mean that patients can purchase cannabis in those states at dispensaries.

Arizona’s latest ruling opens up the doors to card-holding tourists from California, Nevada and other neighboring states with medical cannabis programs.

—Benjamin M. Adams

