Newsy nuggets: New federal actions aim to protect cannabis laws and hemp farms

Federal protections on cannabis added to spending bill

Law-abiding patients, caregivers and businesspeople in states that allow medical cannabis will be protected from the long arm of The United States Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Federal protections on state medical cannabis laws, what is known as the Rohrabacher-Blumenauer amendment, now the Leahy amendment, have been included in a federal spending bill. On March 22, the House passed the spending measure with a vote of 256-167. The Senate passed the bill late Thursday. Those provisions have been included in an extensive $1.3 trillion federal funding bill which runs through Sept. 30. The 2,232-page omnibus spending bill will fund the government through the remainder of fiscal year 2018.

“Good work by @DanaRohrabacher, @repblumenauer and everyone else who fought to continue these important medical marijuana protections,” Marijuana Majority Founder Tom Angell tweeted Wednesday about California Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher and Oregon Democrat Rep. Earl Blumenauer.

The Rohrabacher-Blumenauer amendment has been federal law since 2014. Each time the House has voted on it since 2014, the bill has gained more traction.

The provisions have been extended in federal omnibus bills at least eight times. The rider bill can only be extended in short increments, and Rep. Blumenauer told CULTURE on March 14 that it is “a reflection of how seriously flawed the budget process has been here in Congress. It is tied to Prohibition on expending federal money to interfere with otherwise state-legal activities. It has been limited, in some cases, to a few months or a few weeks because that is how the federal government has been funding its operations. Rohrabacher-Blumenauer amendment is a victim of the dysfunctional budget process.”

“While I’m glad that our medical marijuana protections are included,” Blumenauer said in a press release posted on his website, “there is nothing to celebrate since Congress only maintained the status quo. These protections have been law since 2014. This matter should be settled once and for all. Poll after poll shows that the majority of Americans, across every party, strongly favor the right to use medical marijuana.”

Despite threatening to veto the bill, President Trump signed the spending bill on March 23.

—Benjamin M. Adams

Legal hemp legislation to be introduced by… Mitch McConnell?

Does California’s agricultural industry have a hero in Mitch McConnell? That might be the case, as the Senate Majority Leader from Kentucky has introduced a bill that would remove hemp from the federal list of controlled substances. Hemp is essentially the THC-free version of cannabis sativa and can be used to make clothes, oils, cosmetics and foods derived from the seeds. Sen. McConnell has been particularly vocal about the benefits of industrialized hemp farming since the 2014 Farm Bill first allowed for farms to grow it. His home state of Kentucky has particularly benefited from hemp farming and has become one of the nation’s largest producers. The new bill would allow for even more farming and essentially fully legalize hemp so that stores could safely carry hemp-derived products without fear of raids.

Still, the bill is expected to get push back from organizations like the Narcotic Officers’ Association, who claim the bill is a bad idea because the hemp plant looks almost identical to the marijuana plant and that they’d have no way of knowing without lab tests.

McConnell is expected to introduce the bill when he returns to the Senate in April. While California’s Proposition 64 allows for the cultivation of industrial hemp, a federal bill decriminalizing hemp would go a long way in appeasing farmers who might still fear federal raids.

—Seth Combs

