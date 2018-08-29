Oceanside delivers on cannabis delivery

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock Oceanside

Oceanside, California’s city council members voted 3-2 on Aug. 8 to allow two medical cannabis delivery services in the city. Oceanside had previously allowed cannabis delivery from other cities, many of which came from Santa Ana, California.

In April, the city approved an ordinance to allow the cultivation, manufacturing, testing and distribution of medical cannabis within city limits, but had yet to approve dispensaries. The city council has since been revising the ordinance. Many other northern San Diego cities had passed ordinances prohibiting commercial cultivation or the sales of cannabis and cannabis products.

The two council members that voted against the ordinance change, Esther Sanchez and Jack Feller, have consistently voted against cannabis measures. Sanchez expressed concern over there not being a tax set up for the cannabis industry in Oceanside.

“My concern has been that there are going to be impacts,” said Sanchez, mentioning costs like additional police officers or other additional costs not yet explored by the city council. “There ought to be a mechanism set up for paying for those impacts.”

“I’m very concerned that as we continue to ignore the fact that our residents have voted twice in statewide elections, in Oceanside we have approved what we are bickering about. It’s time to move forward… there are revenue streams from this item,” countered Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery at the meeting. “We need to move forward with regulations.”

The two delivery services are the first, and even though cannabis will not be distributed directly at the storefront, city officials have declared it a dispensary. If the ordinance is approved in a few weeks, the city could be accepting applications starting October 1.

“It’s a brick-and-mortar storefront,” Community Development Director Jonathan Borrego said. “However, there would be no customer traffic within that facility. It would simply be used as a distribution point for medical cannabis deliveries.”

