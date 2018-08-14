Newsy nuggets: One-fifth of cannabis consumers buy from black market

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock

A new study has found that in California—despite having the world’s largest legal cannabis market—nearly one in five cannabis consumers have purchased cannabis products in an illicit marketplace in the last three months.

The study, conducted by cannabis delivery company Eaze, compiled 1,750 surveys from California, Colorado and Eaze cannabis consumers between July 6 and July 12.

The study found 18 percent of California respondents purchased cannabis from an unlicensed business in the previous three months, and 84 percent of those respondents are “highly likely” to continue purchasing from the same source again due to the cheaper products and no taxes. On the other hand, 96 percent of respondents made a purchase from a state-licensed business, with 92 percent saying they would definitely or probably purchase from the legal market again.

Taxes were always a concern for California when legalization began, with many noting California had higher taxes than other states with legalized cannabis. Legal cannabis in California was expected to bring in $1 billion in tax revenue, but the state is off to a slow start. Earlier this year, Gov. Jerry Brown estimated legal cannabis sales would bring in $175 million in excise tax revenue. The state brought in $34 million in excise tax revenue during the first quarter of 2018. Including sales and cultivation taxes, the state brought in $60.9 million in cannabis-related tax revenue through the first quarter.

The high taxes on California cannabis seem to be what is keeping the black market up and running. Forty-seven percent of Californians said their biggest complaint about the legal industry was the high taxes, and the study found a five percent cut to the state’s cannabis tax would bring 23 percent of illegal consumers back to the legal market. Other complaints included the inability to use credit or debit cards and overpriced products.

—Tyler Shultz

Record-breaking wildfires are disrupting and devastating cannabis crops across California. Mendocino County is at the heart of the Emerald Triangle, and certain areas are at risk. As of mid-August, the Mendocino Complex fires grew to become the largest wildfire in state history.

Several cannabis farms have been affected. Recently multiple greenhouses went up in flames beginning on July 23 at Loudpack Farms in Greenfield, California. The still-burning Carr Fire displaced employees of Alien Labs and is currently threatening several of its farms, prompting a GoFundMe page. Three men were also arrested in Nice in Lake County, California for refusing to evacuate their cannabis farm. The three men were affected by The Ranch Fire, which grew to 156,678 acres and is part of the Mendocino Complex fires.

Dozens of other fires include the Carr Fire which burned 177,450 acres, the Ferguson Fire which burned 95,104 acres and the Donnell Fire which burned 21,097 acres as of Aug. 10. This year is on track toward exceeding last year’s fire season, which burned upwards of 1.3 million acres, upsetting California’s economy.

During the wildfire season of 2017, infernos destroyed countless cannabis farms in Northern California and beyond. But this year could prove to be even worse.

“I think these fires indicate that our planet is less hospitable,” Hezekiah Allen told Leafly. Allen is executive director of the California Growers Association and frequently speaks on behalf of the organization and cultivators in California. “To try to frame it in terms of ‘move somewhere else’ is denying the scope of the problem we face as a species. Not to mention, the type [of] agriculture that takes place in ‘commercially hospitable areas’ is a driving force in these types of fires associated with desertification events.”

Companies that are barely recovering from the 2017 wildfire season are faced with potential evacuations again.

—Benjamin M. Adams

For the latest cannabis news and lifestyle trends, please pick up our sister magazine CULTURE every month or visit culturemagazine.com.