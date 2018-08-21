It’s a dirty job, but cannabis waste is good business

× Expand Gaiaca containers

The July 1 emergency regulations present new challenges to those in the cannabis industry. For some, the changes are for the better. Some businesses in Calfornia have had to toss out non-compliant product, processing waste and industrial CBD, but some cannabis waste management companies say they’ve gotten an increase in business by literally picking up the pieces.

Megumi Reagan, director of policy and marketing at cannabis waste company Gaiaca, says the company has been busier than usual. The Monterey, California-based company provides clients with 55-gallon polyethylene drums to collect waste, then picks it up for processing and diversion from landfills.

“We had a lot of inquiries the week prior to July 1,” says Reagan. “Then the whole month operators were confused—though the cutoff was the end of June—if they had to have [non-compliant product] disposed of by July 1 or was there a grace period.”

Despite the confusion, Gaiaca has done well for itself. Regan says Gaiaca has destroyed 200,000 pounds of cannabis waste this year, with 50,000 of that picked up in July. Most of its recent inquiries have been for non-compliant products.

Jonathan Lisicki from CleanCan in San Diego has also seen an uptick in inquiries but not as much customer acquisition as he anticipated. Lisicki originally started his business in 2016 cleaning trash cans to mitigate fly issues. He started offering cannabis waste management services this year when he was awarded a cannabis waste hauling permit from the city.

The emergency regulations haven’t affected Lisicki’s business too much, but some of the new environmental permits and regulations have.

“For example, six months ago... folks that are transporting, whether it's waste or product, didn't have to have a weighmaster certification,” says Lisicki. “Now anyone that touches the product, from waste to distribution, has to have a weighmaster certificate.”

Riverside-based Cannabis Waste Recycling SoCal [CWR SoCal] has seen an increase in business, but founder Laura Turner doesn’t only attribute it to emergency regulations. CWR is a small, family-operated company that started in August of 2017 and services San Diego and other Southern California cities.

“Aside from it just being the July 1 crunch, people are realizing that they actually do need to do something with regards to their cannabis waste management,” says Turner. “They're trying to make sure they get ahead of the curve before [the state] actually starts doing audits and enforcing some of these regulations.”

Most of what CWR has collected is processing waste—items like moldy herb and concentrates that don’t have good sell value—and industrial CBD products. The California Department of Public Health determined in July that CBD cannot be considered an “approved food, food ingredient, food additive, or dietary supplement” if it is derived from hemp.

Turner says most of her customers are pretty well educated on the new regulations and she hasn’t processed much non-compliant products.

Businesses can destroy cannabis on their own as long as the end product is “unrecognizable” according to state law. Reagan of Gaiaca says there’s a lot of confusion about how to destroy non-compliant product and hiring a professional might be easier.

“Some operators, like cultivators, are like, ‘We just shred it up really fine and then we throw it away,’ which is not the definition of ‘unrecognizable,’” says Reagan. “It’s kind of a sticking point in the industry—the [regulations] are a little bit vague.”