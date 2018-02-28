Smoke studies

× Expand Cheech’s Private Stash Do Si Dos

A semi-regular feature where we’ll review the latest strains, products and Cannabis-related merch.

Cheech’s Private Stash Do Si Dos absolutely lives up to its icon’s namesake. A family affair, each strain from Cheech’s Private Stash is personally selected by the famous cannabis enthusiast himself. His daughter is the company marketing manager, and his son serves as the director of operations. The company more than lives up to its motto “It will always be good” with its Do Si Dos strain. These dense nugs, mostly lime green in color with some very bright green leaves and accents of deep lavender throughout also sport tons of shiny trichomes and thick, dark orange pistils. The nose has a heavily sour aroma with some sweet, candy-like notes as well. There is also a slight citrus smell to it. The dominant flavors are fruity and sweet, with an excellent balance of earthiness and floral tastes. The hit is smooth and clean, yet still packs a punch without being harsh. This crop was clearly grown and cured very well. The effect is quickly calming, both physically and cerebrally, and provides a euphoric, giggly, relaxing, appetite-inducing effect.

Kosher Kush

Kosher Kush is a potent, 80/20, indica-dominant hybrid of unknown origins, which may or may not have been blessed by a rabbi. This hard-hitting strain’s original L.A. street name is said to have originally been called “Jew’s Gold,” but was changed by the new breeders to avoid offensive language. What is clear is this pungent hybrid’s ability to induce powerful relaxation while increasing a craving for Bubbe’s noodle pudding. Kosher Kush is quickly becoming a favorite on iheartjane.com, across multiple markets.

Gorilla Glue #4

Gorilla Glue #4 is a highly-potent, “five star” hybrid with the pungent aroma of earth, pine and cat urine. This product of Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb and Chocolate Diesel is said to be one of the world’s most sought-after strains and its one-hit effects may require proper restraints, as they include an immediate and intense body and head effect which often borders on the psychedelic. Gorilla Glue #4 comes in many forms, variations of the flower, extracts, pre-rolls, etc. Right now on iheartjane.com there are over 200 products available across local dispensaries, all of which are named as some form of “Gorilla Glue #4.”

