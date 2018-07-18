Smoke studies

A semi-regular feature where we review the latest strains, products and cannabis-related merch.

Jordan’s Oil

Jordan’s Oil was created for its namesake to treat a debilitating seizure disorder. Thanks to this proprietary blend, Jordan, a La Jolla resident, is able to surf, dive and generally live life to the fullest. Available at Lifely Wellness (1115 Wall St.), a store specializing in hemp-infused products located in downtown La Jolla, Jordan’s Oil contains only premium MCT oil, activated hemp +ISO and natural flavors. Simply put, it is simplicity at its best. The blueberry flavor is fresh and naturally tastes sweet, but with no artificial aftertaste. It’s reminiscent of a fresh, homemade blueberry muffin. Jordan’s Oil not only passes the taste test, but it also gave reviewers physical benefits as well and was useful in treating pain relief.

Linacene 125

Once again, Therapy Tonics & Provisions (8863 Balboa Ave., Kearny Mesa) has come through with a top-shelf product. Linacene 125 contains 60mg of CBD and 300mg of THC. This balance of whole plant therapy was cerebrally calming, putting the reviewers’ minds at ease long enough for a midday meditation. It is organic, vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and does not contain soy or palm oil, which makes it a great product for many consumers who have dietary restrictions. Aromatically, it is reminiscent of the freshly picked citrus booth at the farmers market, being crisp, bright and slightly sweet. The flavor is on the strong side, tasting a lot like the zest of a lime, with deep earthy flavors as well. The effects take hold in as little as 30 minutes for some, or up to an hour for others. The effects lasted for several hours, but experiences will vary depending on tolerance and dosage. therapytonics.com

Gypsy Magic Love Spell Healing CBD Bath Bomb

The Gypsy Magic Love Spell Healing CBD Bath Bomb contains real rose petals and 40mg of CBD that is derived from industrial hemp cultivated in Kentucky. It is also a rewarding and indulgent way to unwind after a long day. The bomb relaxes and soothes sore muscles, melting away any leftover tension. It is also a sensual way to add a little cannabis to your romance routine. Once it begins to fizz, this bath bomb will make the immediate area smell like a beautiful bouquet of fresh roses without the potent scent of artificial perfume. After a nice, warm half-hour soak (or longer if you prefer), skin feels baby-soft and hydrated. With wedding season in full swing, the Gypsy Magic Love Spell CBD Bath Bomb also makes a great engagement or wedding gift. Available at Deeply Rooted San Diego in Mission Valley (420 Mission Center Road, deeplyrootedsd.com).

