State senate takes on cannabis banking

Banking remains one of the greatest challenges when it comes to owning a cannabis business. In fact, because of federal laws that still recognize cannabis as a Schedule I drug, banking is more or less nonexistent for the cannabis industry.

However, a recently introduced state senate bill aims to change that, at least in California. State Senate Majority Leader Robert Hertzberg, a Democrat representing the San Fernando Valley, is the main author of Senate Bill (SB) 51. The bill proposes a limited purpose state charter bank license for privately funded banks that service cannabis. The license would be administered and regulated by California’s Department of Business Oversight.

“We’ve got all sorts of public safety issues around [cannabis banking],” says Hertzberg. “We have to come up with a way to make this work. There’s almost over 900 banks’ branches in California that could easily be converted into bank branches to handle cannabis cash.”

SB 51 will have limited purpose charter banks operate within a closed loop system, says Hertzberg. SB 51 “would prohibit a cannabis limited charter bank or credit union from engaging in banking activity with any other financial institution that lacks a limited purpose charter issued under these provisions,” reads the bill’s text.

Because cannabis is still illegal at the federal level, traditional banks regulated by the federal government risk violating laws like the Bank Secrecy Act and USA Patriot Act if they bank with cannabis businesses. As a result, many of those businesses are forced to run on a cash-only system.

Hertzberg’s bill has just been introduced and is a follow-up from SB 930, a bill he authored in January 2018. The bill was eventually held up in the Assembly Appropriations Committee and ostennsibly died late last year. Hertzberg notes that SB 51 is basically the same bill as SB 930.

The bill could have some problems, however. During his time as state treasurer, John Chiang and the Cannabis Banking Working Group (which he chaired) commissioned a cannabis banking feasibility study. Entitled “State-backed Financial Institution (Public Bank) for the State of California Servicing the Cannabis Industry Feasibility Study 2018,” it was conducted by San Diego-based Level 4 Ventures and published in December 2018. It noted the difficulty establishing a state charter bank and concluded that the federal government must move cannabis out of Schedule I status to truly solve cannabis’ banking issues.

“The bank cannot be formed and operate under current California statutes, thus requiring multiple legislative changes to allow bank formation,” reads the report. “By way of example, our research indicates that the bank would not be able to obtain deposit insurance either through a government agency nor from the private sector, so legislation would be needed to allow it to operate without insured deposits.”

Like the report, Sen. Hertzberg acknowledges setting up a state bank isn’t the most effective solution. But SB 51 does make it so that a cannabis limited charter bank or credit union can attain private insurance.

“In seeking and retaining private insurance, a cannabis limited charter bank or credit union may do all things and assume and discharge all obligations required of it that are not in conflict with state law,” reads SB 51’s text.

The senator says that solving cannabis banking issues isn’t going to be easy, but he’s ready for the challenge.

“This is a decision made by the voters who said they wanted this cannabis industry,” says Hertzberg. “It’s our job to make sure it works, to make sure that people are protected, to make sure that the product is safe [and] to make sure that the money surrounding the industry is handled safely and thoughtfully.”