Traveling Hands Massage have a healing touch

Last week, I got an hour-long, full-body massage by Traveling Hands Massage, a San Diego-based company that treats with cannabis-infused oils. And I got high AF… not. Traveling Hands Massage owner and massage therapist Zac Smith says that the first question he most often gets from new clients is whether or not they’ll get high during the massage.

“Even though we use a full cannabis extract and there is THC in our oil, when you apply it topically at the concentrations we use, it’s not going to get you stoned,” he says. “Science says it’s not going to get you high, it’s not going to cross the blood-brain barrier in high enough concentrations to get you stoned or to have you fail a drug test.”

But there can be a placebo effect, Smith says.

“There’s a very small fraction of people who receive this massage who say they feel high afterwards. It’s about two percent.”

I was not part of that two percent.

“It’s a full-spectrum cannabis extract, and I say THC and CBD because those are the ones everyone is familiar with, but there’s about 118 compounds in cannabis. Everyone is familiar with THC and CBD, and they work independently, but they work better as a whole, that’s just what I’ve seen.”

For those concerned about the drug test, there is a CBD-only option, as well as regular non-medicated oils. Overall, the massage proceeded as any non-medicated one would. Smith came to my house—hence the “traveling” in Traveling Hands—and set up shop in my room, including providing his own massage table, heated blanket and tranquil, instrumental music. The only time it was obvious that weed oil was being slathered on my back was when Smith put the first glob of it on his hands. It smelled like the danks. But as he worked the oil, the smell subsided, and left only a faint residual scent.

“If you were to walk past somebody, they’re not going to smell it on you,” Smith told me after. “And if they do, it’s because they know what cannabis smells like.”

Other than that, it was difficult to separate the benefits of the cannabis compounds from just a regular massage—that is, until after. Normally, I’m a groggy mess post-massage. But this time I was notably awake. And there was minimal tenderness, which normally accompanies deep tissue massages. Smith says that’s because of the cannabis’ anti-inflammatory properties.

“A lot of the work that I do is pretty deep, pretty intensive,” Smith says. “I don’t do fluff and buff very often, so [clients] haven’t felt sore the next day. I’ve noticed I can kind of work deeper into their tissue without their body tensing up, without them kind of pushing back.”

Traveling Hands’ website (travelinghandsmassage.com) notes that THC has “20 times the anti-inflammatory power of aspirin and twice that of hydrocortisone,” as well as it being a muscle relaxant.

Those qualities benefit the massage therapist too. Smith says that typically, he can massage for five hours max, but cannabis-infused oil has allowed him to carry on for as long as seven hours without any painful aftermath in his own body.

“There’s longevity for the therapists, less soreness or invasiveness for the client,” says Smith. “The stuff just works.”