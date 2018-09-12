Jackie and the bean shock

Terra espresso beans

In this new bi-weekly column, writer Jackie Bryant will review new cannabis and cannabis-related products.

Anyone who suffered through the Four Loko craze of a decade ago knows the deal: combining uppers and downers is one of the most sought-after drug experiences of all time. Sure, it can be dangerous, but it also depends on the mix. Accessing the relaxation, euphoria and fur blanket-like comfort that depressants offer while also being able to actually stay awake will never not be on the minds of people trying to have a good time.

Enter Kiva Confections’ Terra Espresso beans ($18, kivaconfections.com), which are micro-roasted beans that are covered in dark chocolate that was weighed and melted down before being combined with THC oil. Each bean houses about 5-8 milligrams of caffeine, a relatively small amount that’s equivalent to a large sip of coffee. The resulting high from one bean is pleasant and nothing like Four Loko. That is, it’s not overwhelming and comes with a kick of initial energy that, for me, settles into the eventual lethargy and fuzziness edibles always produce. The high quality chocolate and Tanzanian coffee ensure that they taste good, too.

The downside? After sampling these beans from many a tin over the years, there never seems to be a predictable buzz, despite assurances from Kiva Confections that its dosing is meticulous.

“Our products are tested by a third party pharmaceutical lab that is over 100 years old. They ensure that every batch of products is safe, consistent and dosed properly,” Kiva Confections Marketing Communications Manager Christie Strong says over email, noting that the company’s testing requirements predated recreational legalization.

Each container holds 24 beans containing a total 120 milligrams of THC—about five milligrams per bean. Befitting a natural product, the bean size tends to be irregular, which I’d assume means that dosing should vary, too, which made my irregular experiences with the product make more sense.

Once, on a transatlantic flight, I took two and felt so little of a high that I forgotten I had ever taken them in the first place. Later in the flight, I popped an Ambien to sleep and only remembered that I doubled up once I was drooling at passport control in Madrid the following morning. In the end, I was just groggy and never got high.

Another time, after taking two beans from another Kiva Confections package, a friend reenacted sexually inviting yoga poses in the middle of The Grass Skirt in Pacific Beach and, eventually, ended up inventing his own. This included him dragging his ass across the floor while nerds decked out in aloha shirts incredulously watched on. I just sat there and giggled uncontrollably for about three hours, unable to speak, until my eyelids drooped past the point of no return and I had to go to sleep. So yeah, for me, higher dosing is a no-go.

Still, after years of sporadic use, the beans are still a tool I like to keep in my arsenal, particularly for watching movies, having sex, going to the beach or attending a concert where I know I’ll be able to sit since I get lazy on edibles.

But after reviewing my conversation with Strong, who told me that, “the uplifting, expansive and relaxing effects of cannabis and the energizing, focusing effects of caffeine make a leading-edge productivity tool,” I wondered if I had been eating the beans all wrong. She said she knows coders in Silicon Valley who use them to, “maintain focus and stay in flow state while working.” She also mentioned that both caffeine and cannabis are biphasic. This means that low doses bring enjoyable effects that are uncomfortably magnified at higher concentrations. This means that microdoses like, say, a five milligram THC-laced espresso bean are the ideal vector.

With that in mind, I popped the remaining bean rattling around in my tin a couple of hours before penning this, my first column for CityBeat. Overall, I felt good and while I didn’t exactly enter what I call a “flow state,” both the article and the high were exactly what I needed them to be. And then I took a nap.