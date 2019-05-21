Mama needs more cannabis

× Expand Photo courtesy of Laura Watson Laura Watson and her youngest daughter

A quick google search of “mommy wine T-shirts” reveals a seemingly infinite amount of tongue-in-cheek graphic tees, all dedicated to addressing the rigors of motherhood using liquor or wine.

Take a popular T-shirt with the phrase “mama needs some wine.” Now replace wine with “weed.” Suddenly, it seems instantly more edgy and off-color, right? Personally, I don’t know many moms who would dare wear a shirt like that in public, even if it accurately describes how they feel or what they do behind closed doors. Luckily, there’s a growing Instagram and IRL subculture dedicated to changing the stigma on moms who toke up.

Laura Watson, otherwise known as Queen Canna on Instagram, lives with her husband and three daughters in Point Loma, where she operates her cannabis lifestyle brand from their apartment. A quick perusal of her feed shows a variety of posts centered on how cannabis use makes her a better mother, lover, friend, wife and, well, a better person in general.

“Being vocal about being a mom who uses cannabis is probably my biggest mission,” Laura tells me during an interview on her couch. We are sitting and passing a joint back and forth while her homeschooled daughter plays around the house.

“I want to get everybody to understand the benefits of cannabis. But I’m a woman. I’m a mother. So that’s probably a lot closer to what I really envision when I say I want everybody—I’m really thinking of women and mothers,” Watson explains. “Because I know how much it’s changed the way I parent and feel. I’m not even the same person that I was [before I started using cannabis].

“I remember one day after I had started using, one of my daughters who was 11 at the time said, ‘You’re just a nicer mommy now!’ and who doesn’t want that?” she recalls.

As someone who has taken prescription medication for both depression and anxiety, I think Watson makes an excellent point. Watson also explains that her children know what cannabis is and that they’re not allowed to have it until they are adults.

Another Point Loma mother, Whitney Benjamin, agrees. “I like to microdose on weekends when I am not driving but I am with the kids. We paint, dance and make music videos. I’m a kinder and more patient mother with a little cannabis medicine,” she explains.

“I recently gave up alcohol because I feel terrible on it. I wish I could hit my vape pen at a party, in my backyard, wherever, and not be judged for it,” she says. “My husband doesn’t like me smoking in front of the kids, and I respect that. But I also think it’s okay if you expose them to using a legal substance responsibly and over time.”

“We’re all humans trying to sort this new world [of legalization] out and my hope is that my children know that cannabis is a medicine first and foremost, and also a recreational enjoyment to be used responsibly,” she adds.

Benjamin has what she calls mommy meet-ups with other like-minded caregivers who believe that cannabis helps them be the best mothers they can be, allowing them to slow down and get on their kids’ levels.

Watson hasn’t yet found that community IRL—she’s still cultivating it mostly online. On my way out of her apartment, I mentioned I knew a nearby mom with lots of cannabis-using friends who might want to meet her. Within minutes, Watson, Benjamin and I were on a group text message, making introductions, talking weed and figuring out how to take the next step.