A case of the munchies

Green Dream Salad

When I’m not smoking weed and writing about it, I’m eating food and writing about it. So the fact that I’ve had this column for almost a full year and haven’t yet written about munchies is, frankly, unacceptable. That changes now!

Any dyed-in-the-wool stoner knows that access to good food while stoned is not only essential, it’s practically a birthright. I know several industrious stoners that prepare ahead of time, either making delicious dishes they know they’ll want to chow down on later or stocking their kitchen with snacks and ingredients they love. Loyal readers of this column will remember that I’m lazy, so the former option really isn’t my bag. Also, I don’t snack—I meal—so, really, this is a guide of where to eat in San Diego while high.

I live in OB, so my number one go-to and most dirtbag indulgence is Roberto’s Taco Shop (4770 Voltaire St.), which delivers via all the apps and is blessedly open until 3 a.m. Rather than get a California burrito, I always spring for the shredded beef hard shell tacos. The crunch is simply more satisfying with a good buzz.

Since I tend to ingest cannabis in various forms throughout the day, another go-to is Little Lion Cafe (1424 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.) near Sunset Cliffs. I’m friendly with the staff, who graciously lets me modify their near-perfect Green Dream Salad. I know, I know… salads are not stoner food, but stay with me. Normally, it has kale, farro, grapes, green goddess dressing and broccoli but I add fried Jidori chicken. That way, I can pretend I’m healthy when I smoke throughout the day but also satisfy my need to indulge.

Barrio Logan staple Las Cuatro Milpas (1857 Logan Ave.) is a place I visit only when stoned, because I order so much food every time that it’s simply not possible to eat it all unless I’m high. My go-to is usually the chorizo con huevos, two hard shell tacos and a boatload of flour tortillas, all of which quickly go down the hatch after waiting in the restaurant’s exorbitant lines while patiently puffing my vape pen.

Sometimes, only fried chicken will do. If I’m feeling bougie, I’ll head to or order from The Crack Shack in Little Italy (2266 Kettner Blvd.). I’ve tried almost everything on the menu, but I maintain that the Coop Deville (fried chichen, pickled Fresno chiles, lime mayo and Napa cabbage on a Brioche bun) drizzled with the Baja hot sauce is the perfect sandwich. The heat from the hot sauce and Fresno chiles, along with the acid from the slaw, perfectly cut the fat of the chicken. There’s an option to add cheese, but personally, I think that’s unnecessary and overindulgent, even for a high person.

If I really want to get down and dirty, Louisiana Fried Chicken (2850 National Ave., Ste. 109) in Logan Heights will do. Chicken strips and chicken and waffles combine to make the ultimate gut-busting combo ideal for not only being stoned but supremely hungover, as well.

Finally, there’s the stoner classic: Pizza. I’m originally from New York and have arcane, overbearing and definitive opinions about pizza in San Diego. When it comes to the New York-style, there are a few gems ideal for stuffing one’s face as if one were floating down the isle of Manhattan on a cloud of smoke. Pizzeria Luigi (two locations in North Park and Golden Hill) and Bronx Pizza in Hillcrest (111 Washington St.) are the only acceptable New York slices in town, in my humble opinion, and of these two, I think Luigi’s is superior. Anyone with a solid weed buzz should be able to put down two or three slices with no problem.