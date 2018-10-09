× Expand Image courtesy of Bae A “lifestyle” image from Bae

Thanks to the news cycle of the past few weeks, the last thing I wanted delivered to me were vape pens marketed toward women. It’s not that I’m unhappy vape companies aren’t thinking of us—it’s that when they do so, it’s too often misguided, insulting and reductive.

So it is with Bae ($60), a line of THC vape pens created by women and distributed by Mammoth Distribution, which claims to be a “clean cannabis” distributor whose products meet or exceed basic California cannabis regulations.

For starters, both the pens and the packaging are bubblegum pink. They come in three flavors: an Indica-heavy macaron flavor made with Pure Kush and Granddaddy Purple strains, a Sativa-heavy pink punch made with Strawberry Cough and Ghost Train Haze, and finally, a hybrid cake batter flavor made with Wedding Cake and Sunset Sherbert strains. The language about what they’re ideal for is eye-rollingly typical: ladies’ night TV binges, brunch, bubble baths, and girls’ night out.

From a technical perspective, they make fine vapes, although they clog from time to time. And to be fair, I haven’t used a vape in a while that hasn’t clogged at some point. As for the flavors, the cake batter brought me back to my overindulgent teen years when I ate Coldstone Creamery cake batter ice cream so much it turned me off the flavor for life. Bias aside, there was too much cinnamon in the aftertaste to convince me of its cakiness.

Both the macaron and pink punch tasted too much of chemicals, though the initial pull of pink punch tasted as the name describes. The macaron’s floral taste also left a lot to be desired—it recalled no meringue or almond, as I had hoped. They are also single-use vapes that come charged and ready-to-use right out of the box, which is always appreciated.

Do we need vape pens stereotypically marketed toward women, though? All it does is confirm and perpetuate the lame gendered socialization that today’s adults have been subjected to their whole lives; the boxing-in from which people of all genders are ultimately harmed.

With pens like these, I’m reminded yet again that the world thinks of us women a certain way and that we’d better conform or revert back to these outdated notions. I just want to get high. Now I should be girly while doing so as well? It’s too much.

I know that nobody is forcing me to buy these pens. And it’s possible I’m being harsh. After posting about the pens on my Instagram story, a woman follower of mine DMed me to ask, “How can I get one of those?!” Another replied with, “Ooooo!” and a smattering of pink heart emojis. A man, a friend that lives in Portugal, told me he would love to be able to find a cake batter vape pen there. But I also received just as many annoyed comments, including one that said, “I want to kick so many people in the crotch right now.”

Exhausted with current events, in general, I fall in the latter category. When turning to cannabis to ease the stress of living in a world that seems to hate women, the last thing I want to be reminded of is that I should like any specific product only because I am one.