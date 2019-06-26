Baked Alaska

× Expand Photo by Jackie Bryant Dankorage

I was walking around the small salmon fishing town of Cordova, Alaska (pop. 2,187) last week when I popped into a store. I was there for the week researching a story on wild salmon and since I was going to be away from home for a while, I stashed a Jetty Extracts cannabis oil cartridge and vape battery in my carry-on. And since the summer solstice was approaching, I also brought CBD gummies with melatonin to combat the near 24-hour sunlight and the sleep issues that came with it.

A bookcase next to the register displayed an impressive range of cannabis books—so vast that I asked the cashier, “What’s the deal with weed in Alaska?”

“It’s legal,” he replied.

“Like… legal, legal? Recreationally?” I asked, surprised.

“Yup. Just can’t get any in Cordova, though,” he confirmed.

Immediately, I remembered that on the back end of my trip I had a 10-hour layover in Anchorage. It’s the state’s largest city and where the majority of its people live. Usually there is nothing worse than a long layover when you’re just trying to get home, but now a unique opportunity had presented itself. I would go on a self-curated Alaskan dispensary tour!

× Expand Selections at House of Green

So it was, a few days later, I hopped into an Uber at Anchorage’s airport and chatted with the driver, Patrick. He also operated tours of the area. Did I have time for a tour? Yes, I did. He told me his brother owned a cannabis farm in Redding, California and that he was an enthusiast himself, so I hired him on the spot.

Alaska’s history with weed cultivation is much different and more confusing than California’s. Thanks to a 1975 Alaska Supreme Court case, Ravin v. State, Alaskans have been able to possess up to four ounces for personal use in the home and up to one ounce outside of it. Medical cannabis was legalized in 1998, though dispensaries were not. Recreational use and dispensaries were legalized in 2014, but because the medical legislation never ushered in any kind of infrastructure, an industry had to be built from the ground up—dispensaries, grow operations, packaging, everything.

Years later, in 2019, Alaska’s pot industry is finally coming into its own. My first Anchorage stop was The House of Green (3105 Minnesota Drive), where a woman named Erica helped me out.

“Honestly, we have some dank stuff here, but it’s probably nothing you haven’t had before, being from California.”

“Horseshit!” I said. “I’ve never had Alaskan weed before. Give me the best.”

I bought pre-rolled joints of two strains—a pine-scented hybrid called AK Cookies and Erica’s favorite, the Indica-dominant Birthday cAKe (emphasis not mine). I also bought Baked Alaska topical salve with 100 milligrams of CBD and THC.

I stopped at another dispensary, the hilariously-named Dankorage (2812 Spenard Road). It appeared to have decent product but leaned heavily on its merch selection, which, I get it—Dankorage is a funny name, but I decided to bolt without buying anything.

While the selection at Alaska’s dispensaries is admittedly smaller than what one would find in California, it doesn’t matter. The quality is there. Once I had my joints in-hand, the same question remained as it does back home: Where could I legally smoke them? Alaska recently legalized on-site smoking, as long as the dispensary creates a space in a separate building with separate ventilation. That hasn’t come to fruition yet, but at least there’s a way forward.

Back home in San Diego, there is no such option, though our city leads the state in allowing dispensaries and testing facilities. Consumption lounges are legal in Oakland, Palm Springs, West Hollywood, San Francisco and Eureka, but they’re still only being considered in San Diego.

Patrick suggested we drive to a nearby glacier (this is Alaska, after all) and smoke while taking in the views. Anticipating three upcoming flights, I sparked up the body-friendly indica joint and settled in for one of the most majestic seshes of my life so far.