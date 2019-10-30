Bombs Away

Luna Volta’s bath bombs retail for $20 at San Diego stores like ShopGood in North Park and Del Mar’s One Paseo. (Photo courtesy Luna Volta)

I absolutely love being horizontal. Naptime? Sign me up. Sprawling across a couch, no matter how large or small? Yes, please. Stretching out from tip to tail after a large meal and a fat joint? Heaven. So, I took note when I noticed my roommate regularly organizing her evenings around taking a bath. Not one to pass up indulgence or horizontal activities, I decided to become a bath enthusiast, myself.

Thankfully, cannabis and bath products were practically made for one another. Bathing is a decadent activity no matter how it’s sliced. To have access to that much clean, hot water as well as the time to sit and luxuriate in our own personal soup are two things that many people in the world don’t really have. I say that when it comes to bath time: live it up. Buy all the oils, soaking salts, infused-bombs, soaps, bubbles and any other accouterments that make a bath as relaxing and indulgent as it should be. To that end, CBD, with its purported anti-inflammation and anxiety-fighting qualities, seems like an obvious choice for inclusion.

Bath bombs are not inherently a controversial topic but, within the CBD and cannabis world, dosing is. There are still many questions swirling around CBD and dosing with too many variables to appropriately dive into in this particular article, but the bottom line is that dosing can be all over the place. So, it’s always advisable to shop with retailers that can demonstrate knowledge in this space.

It’s for this reason that I’m dismissive of certain CBD products. After a few years of sampling many, I’ve gotten a feel for my own thresholds for dosing and potency. I’m usually quickly able to determine which are including CBD as a gimmick and just to be trendy and those who are serious about using the cannabinoid appropriately. So, I decided to shoot highish and try the Kush Queen Shield for Immunity bath bomb, which is dosed with 100 milligrams of CBD.

Because Kush Queen products are 100% hemp-derived CBD, they are able to be ordered online from anywhere in the country, including California. This particular bomb has organic clove, lemon, cinnamon, eucalyptus and rosemary essential oils, in addition to CBD. Whatever one’s feelings about the therapeutic claims of essential oils are, the result of this mix is a strongly aromatic, energizing scent that probably would have convinced a medieval me that it had immunity-boosting properties.

As for the CBD, I felt that the Kush Queen bomb made me feel appropriately like Jell-O, which was a first. For this particular bomb, I think it was the dose, which is higher than the average CBD bath bomb on the market, that made me feel so good. At $15.99 before shipping and tax, it’s an expensive bath, sure. But I think it’s likely the best bang for the buck on the market. The company also has lower- and higher-dose bombs on offer.

I decided that, for my next trick, I’d add THC into the mix. I bought Papa & Barkley’s Releaf Soak, which are bath salts only available at California dispensaries (many of which are in San Diego). I’ve seen them cost everywhere from $15 to $40 around town. I paid $15 at Golden State Greens.

It took just one bath to make me completely hooked. The soak is made from Dead Sea salt, cannabis (19.5 milligrams THC, 6.9 milligrams CBD), fractionated coconut oil, jojoba oil and an essential oil mix of eucalyptus, tea tree, peppermint and lavender. Undeniably, part of the hook is that mix of oils—within 10 minutes, my entire body was tingling and I felt completely relaxed.

The other part, says Papa & Barkley’s Director of Communications Christina Wong, is the company’s proprietary whole-plant infusion process. This natural, solventless extraction process includes soaking cannabis plants in coconut or MC oil and adding heat and pressure, which infuses cannabinoids into the base oil and preserves the terpenes, cannabinoids and phytonutrients found in the original plant. The resulting oils are then blended to achieve different ratios of cannabinoids and other properties. I’m a whole-plant, entourage effect superfan, so this explanation works for me. I really love this product.

The last bomb I sampled was from Luna Volta, a San Diego CBD upstart started by Kayla Clements, a woman who moved to San Diego from New York City (just like me). I tried her 20 milligram Venus blend, which also utilizes rose and sandalwood essential oils and dried rose petals as is designed to enhance arousal. I love anything rose-scented, from shampoo to candles to rice, so I was immediately on board. I was curious about the variables in dosing across the CBD spectrum, so I asked Kayla to explain her thought process behind designing these products.

“CBD Bath bombs work twofold,” she explains to me. “One, similarly to how a tincture works, cannabinoids can enter the bloodstream by being absorbed by a mucous membrane, which people will come into contact during a bath. Second, CBD also engages with receptors in our skin.” She added that she thinks 20mg is a good place to start for beginners and that the quality of the oil matters. Clements sources hers from USDA organic-certified industrial hemp farm in Colorado.

Luna Volta’s bath bombs retail for $20, include all-natural ingredients (all the way up to the completely biodegradable packaging) and can be found online or in San Diego retail stores like ShopGood in North Park and Del Mar’s One Paseo. Even though it’s a lower dose than I usually prefer, I’m actually typing this column under the post-bath spell from Luna Volta’s Venus bomb and I feel fantastic. Happy bathing!