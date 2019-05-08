Cannabis adventures are always in season

× Expand Photo courtesy of West Coast Cannabis Tours West Coast Cannabis Tours

Finding a legal way to experience cannabis in public is difficult per Prop. 64, which has strict rules about how and where people can consume products. Thanks to vague language and creative cannabis professionals, however, local businesses are getting in on the game as best they can. For readers looking for a new way to experience San Diego’s cannabis culture outside their own home this summer, look no further.

West Coast Cannabis Tours offers a variety of tours, including one of a grow operation, as well as a more thorough, all-encompassing experience tour, which brings guests to a number of dispensaries and a glass-blowing demonstration. The company’s $99 Kegs-n-Kush tour brings guests to Green Flash and Mike Hess’ brewing facilities on a limousine bus where riders are welcome to smoke. A stop at a dispensary also ensures that those who aren’t packing can join in on the festivities by using whatever they purchase at the dispensary. Beer samples are included in the price.

420-themed yoga? Sure, why not? Local yoga teacher Amber Demers, who owns the company Soul Star Energy Healing, has partnered with Los Angeles-based Ganga Yoga to host cannabis yoga classes in San Diego. In addition to offering public classes, she also hosts private group instruction, which can be booked directly with her. The experience includes Reiki energy healing, aromatherapy, a CBD-enhanced massage, a 60 or 75-minute restorative yoga class and a crystal to take home. And yes, guests are encouraged to smoke throughout the experience.

Affectionately dubbed the “SD Bud & Breakfast,” La Casita Bonita is the city and county’s first cannabis and dog-friendly Airbnb Tucked away in a private residential property in Escondido, the lush digs include on-site nature walks, a CBD welcome package, indoor and outdoor cooking facilities, cannabis massages, yoga, Reiki and other nice perks. Consumption is allowed everywhere on the property, though guests must BYOC. The couple who owns the property also stock their home with cannabis florals and make themselves available to any guests who would like an educational session. And again, dogs are allowed so what’s not to like?

Local company Green Carpet Growing offers two-and-a-half hour classes designed to teach people how to grow indoor cannabis plants in their own homes. The Soil Grow Class costs $59 and includes instruction on using grow tents, LED lights, and organic soil and nutrients. Guests will also receive buy-one-get-one-free clone coupons to use at March & Ash dispensary, as well as a Green Carpet Growing Grow guide to take home. An option to purchase Green Carpet Growing’s plant growing kits is available for an additional cost.

This should seem obvious, but I’ve met tons of local San Diegans who have yet to visit a single dispensary, despite being curious about what the experience is like. Even for a dyed-in-the-wool stoner like myself, I still get a pang of nervousness walking into a dispensary, despite knowing that it’s fully legal. For those who want a quick in-and-out experience, MedMen offers a user-friendly, easy shopping environment with minimal staff interaction. Torrey Holistics is ideal for those with medical concerns because they have a consultant on staff to address medical questions. Urbn Leaf has partnered with a local transportation company to offer the CannaCruiser, which brings guests from various locations to one of its dispensaries.