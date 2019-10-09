I first wrote about cannabis cocktails in October 2017. Back then, the cannabis world was a different place. Recreational legalization had not yet been implemented in California, so businesses were testing its limits.

One business was Madison on Park, a University Heights restaurant that gained media attention for its $18 cocktail “Mr. Nice Guy,” which, at the time, included mezcal, CBD oil with a coconut oil base, matcha, pineapple, coconut milk and lime.

I watched Mr. Nice Guy soar to ever-elevated heights and wondered often how Madison wasn’t getting in trouble with Alcohol Beverage Control, the governing agency policing the booze industry. Long story short: it wasn’t exactly legal to mix cannabis and alcohol and sell it, even if it’s just the nonintoxicating CBD compound. Madison wasn’t the only one doing it. There were restaurants nationwide selling CBD cocktails.

Mixing cannabis and booze became explicitly codified on January 1 with the passage of California Assembly Bill 2914, which prohibits “an alcoholic beverage licensee from, at its licensed premises, selling, offering, or providing cannabis or cannabis products.” In those establishments, “no alcoholic beverage shall be manufactured, sold, or offered for sale if it contains tetrahydrocannabinol or cannabinoids, regardless of source.” Establishments that violate the terms risk suspension or loss of their alcohol license.

ABC caught up with Madison about nine months ago, one of Madison’s owners, Matt Sieve, recently told me.

“I heard ABC shut down another CBD cocktail at True North,” Sieve said. “A few weeks later, an ABC guy walked in, showed his badge, and ordered that not only were we to stop serving the cocktail, but we had to physically remove it from any guests who had it in their hand at that moment.”

So, Madison’s bar team stopped serving the Mr. Nice Guy as is. Today, the cocktail is served with mezcal, matcha, pineapple, coconut milk, lime and hemp seed-infused vodka from Humboldt Distillery. It’s honestly better than the original. The vodka has a sweet, peppery finish that adds a nice contrast to the upmarket pina colada.

Other restaurants around town are still playing the CBD cocktail game, which is admittedly a risky venture. Bartenders I’ve spoken to are genuinely clueless about its illegality and others are willing to risk a slap on the wrist from ABC as long as their drinks generate a little buzz (no pun intended—remember, CBD isn’t the “fun” cannabis compound!).

International Smoke, the lauded Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry restaurant from Northern California, recently opened shop in Del Mar’s swanky One Paseo complex. On the drinks list is one swanky $25 CBD cocktail: the Blowing Smoke with Facundo Neo rum, pineapple, apricot Luxardo and CBD oil from a company called Organico, served in a smoking box with an elaborate demonstration. There is also the option to add CBD oil to any cocktail for $4.

As with most CBD cocktails, the Blowing Smoke is great! But if there hadn’t been any CBD oil added, I likely wouldn’t have noticed. My server did note they serve 20 mg of CBD in each cocktail, which is a punchy dose, but it’s hard to tell the true calming effect when mixed with another depressant (alcohol).

And that’s where I throw my hands up with CBD cocktails. Drinkers aren’t going to get a weed buzz from it, and alcohol already does its job in slowing the world down. Do we need CBD cocktails? Is it worth the risk? Personally, though I know it’s a bit of a gimmick, I’m a fan of CBD cocktails because I appreciate the visibility reducing the stigma of cannabis use.

It is clear that walking the straight and narrow seems boring to Sieve, who is committed to keeping the Mr. Nice Guy on the menu. He made sure to let me know that another update may soon be coming. “We might add CBD oil back (into the cocktail) soon,” he said. Because they frankly don’t care anymore.