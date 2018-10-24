Cannabis-infused wine is a buzzkill

While driving from my apartment in Ocean Beach to Sorrento Valley dispensary Torrey Holistics a few weeks ago, I had one of those meme-worthy thinking marathons, during which I tried to figure out how on earth a SoCal-based winemaker managed to bring cannabis wine to market. It wasn’t until after I arrived, with a bottle of Rebel Coast marijuana-infused sauvignon blanc securely in my clutches, that I realized the wine has no alcohol whatsoever.

Of course it doesn’t. The Tax & Trade Bureau, which “in the biz” is referred to as the TTB, has strict laws about that, as does the FDA and other federal entities. Simply put, it is illegal to sell alcohol and cannabis in the same product. In the case of Rebel Coast’s wine, its alcohol was removed by reverse osmosis. The result is a low-calorie grape elixir infused with 20 milligrams of water-soluble THC. A standard glass from this 750-milliliter bottle will give the drinker a moderate five-milligram Sativa dose along with just 35 calories—an amount that pales in comparison with a standard glass of sauvignon blanc, which clocks in at around 150 calories depending on its alcohol by volume (ABV) percentage.

By full admission, I expected to hate it. In my notes I wrote, “I knew it would suck but not this badly.” A friend, who is also a San Diego-based salesperson for a prominent national wine portfolio, likened it to an “old Arizona iced green tea.” Together, we settled on a slightly grapey bong water. Cloudier than a typical glass of filtered white wine, the high was pleasantly mellow and fast acting.

The verdict? As just another way to ingest cannabis, it works. As a wine, it most certainly does not do the trick. And at $60, there are cheaper and more efficient ways to get stoned. Still, I couldn’t help but think the wine could be ideal for people in recovery for alcoholism, but who still use cannabis.

Wine really is the sum of its parts. A glance, whiff and taste can reveal a lot about a particular bottle, like the type of grapes used and where they were grown. They can also reveal which winemaking, aging and storing techniques were employed. The alcohol level, in particular, plays a huge role in the overall profile of a wine—it can betray a poorly skilled winemaker or indicate what kind of climate the grapes were grown in, to give two examples. I drink wine to get buzzed, yes. But I am also a nerd who romanticizes wine. I drink it to learn the philosophy of a farmer and craftsperson, and to access a physical manifestation of a specific place. I just can’t get the full picture if wine is dealcoholized.

To be fair, anyone producing products with either cannabis, alcohol or both is hemmed in by absurd, overreaching restrictions nominally intended to benefit the consumer, but mostly to protect larger corporate and governmental interests. If the winemakers of Rebel Coast had it their way, I’m sure they’d be making wine fully loaded with both alcohol and THC.

But we live in the real world with real laws, and while there are plenty of California winemakers passing around hush-hush bottles of THC-infused, adequately-alcoholized wines, spirits, vermouths and more, if we want legal weed wine, this is as good as it gets. I hesitate to call it a gimmick because I know Rebel Coast is just following the rules, but it seems like an idea that should have been left on the cutting room floor.