Consumer Beware

One of the greatest challenges in the emerging legal cannabis industry is the issue of regulation and quality control. In an ideal world, products would be able to be taken at face value—everything on the packaging would reflect what is actually on the product. However, when dealing with agricultural products, especially those that have been previously illegal to cultivate, produce and sell, starting a new legal industry with already-existing supply chains and attempting to regulate it

Locally, retailers are taking matters into their own hands, hiring independent testing firms to verify the claims made by the companies that are producing the products they are selling. They are also taking responsibility for the market at large. In particular, Sorrento Valley dispensary Torrey Holistics recently hired San Diego-based Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs (InfiniteCAL) to test CBD products found in local strip malls, grocery stores, and through online retailers like Amaze.

The CBD industry, in particular, is especially besieged at the moment because the compound has become a trendy additive, in addition to being technically federally legal to buy and sell, unlike products containing other cannabinoids, like THC. However, unlike other ingestibles that are regulated by agencies like the FDA, for example, CBD has no regulatory oversight. There is no formal quality control. Basically, this means that anyone can add anything to any product, slap a label on it and—voila!—an above-board CBD product is born. And the consumer? They are likely none the wiser. There are also issues with potency. Legally, hemp-derived CBD products can contain no more than 0.3% THC, ensuring the product stays nonpsychoactive.

There are plenty of high-quality, honest CBD product makers out there, many of whom are rightfully nervous that some bad apples will spoil the whole bunch. It only takes a few serious incidents, akin to what is happening with the current vaping and lung disease crisis occurring in the United States, for an entire industry to come to a screeching halt.

“Not only is compliance testing required by California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control for all legal cannabis products sold in the state--it’s essential for consumer well-being. Whether it be for medicinal or recreational purposes, products purchased legally should not be making people sick,” says Josh Swider, CEO and cofounder of Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs.

“Hemp growers are required to have their fields tested for potency prior to harvest to ensure total THC does not exceed 0.3%, but it’s the manufacturer who decides whether or not to have any safety testing done on their products.”

The results of the InfiniteCAL report on 12 randomly selected products conducted for Torrey Holistics are sobering, to say the least.

“We discovered that many of the CBD products purchased had huge variances in the claimed CBD potency,” Swider explains. “A 10% discrepancy is typically acceptable in the cannabis industry, but 67% of the samples we tested exceeded this [threshhold]. Even more alarming, three out of the 12 had no CBD at all. Some products tested that claimed to be hemp-derived CBD actually contained THC levels greater than 0.3%, making them illegal on the federal level. Consumers wanting to avoid the psychoactive cannabinoid may experience unwanted effects from these products.”

The results from the safety testing were also alarming, he says. About 25% of the products tested failed for pesticides, despite claims that they were “chemical-free” and “well-tested.”

“The levels of pesticides found in these products were enough to make consumers ill, especially those that already have a weakened immune system and [who are] maybe using CBD to treat their ailments,” Swider says. “Surprisingly, all 12 passed our heavy metal analysis, which screened for cadmium, lead, mercury and arsenic.”

It’s not hard to see why Torrey Holistics, which is one of the most well-respected dispensaries in San Diego (I regularly spend money there, myself), wanted this study done. There’s a business-boosting imperative to showing customers why they benefit from buying products they can legally and easily get elsewhere from a dispensary, instead. In my opinion, it goes beyond simple numbers, too. It also benefits the legitimacy of the industry, which in turn only helps consumers and offers the industry a way forward in the future.

“When purchasing CBD products from anywhere other than a licensed dispensary, customers should always ask to see a certificate of analysis (COA) from an accredited third-party laboratory such as InfiniteCAL,” Swider advises would-be customers. “If there is—and there should be—a batch number listed on the COA, double-check that it matches the batch number on the product itself. Make sure the CBD and THC results match what is labeled on the bottle and that the batch has undergone safety testing. If you still have doubts, individuals are welcome to send products to us for testing.”