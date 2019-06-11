Dabbing on the go

× Expand Image courtesy of Puffco Puffco Plus

As I discussed in my last column, I’m quite new to dabbing, the method of consuming cannabis concentrates which often requires a blowtorch. Still, it didn’t take me long to grow tired of the whole ritual around it. Fire up a blowtorch (as one does), find a nail and a rig, rinse and repeat.

The tools and processes required to successfully ingest cannabis concentrates meant that I needed to be stationary to do so. And though the resulting high is worth it, dabbing is inconvenient to say the least.

A nice way around this is to invest in a portable vaporizer, otherwise known as a dab pen. There are several on the market with varying degrees of intensity and convenience, but I had my sights set on one to try out: the Puffco Plus.

In particular, I wanted to test out Puffco’s latest version of a dab pen because their previous iteration (the Puffco Pro) had a small coil in the atomizer so the user had to manually place their concentrate of choice on the coil to heat up in order for it to be vaporized. This new version of the Plus levels up, thanks to feedback from the company’s customers, and it features a coil-less ceramic chamber. The user need only use the embedded ceramic loading dart to scoop concentrates and deposit them directly in the ceramic cup. After this step, all that is left to do is screw on the mouthpiece, click one of the desired three heating settings, inhale and enjoy. It’s a truly impressive piece of technology, especially when considering it makes one of the most intense cannabis ingestion methods easy to do in almost any scenario.

An added bonus to the ceramic chamber technology is the taste. Dabbing is ideal for those looking to drill down into the concentrate’s terpenes and get as much flavor as possible. My favorite is when I take a particularly hard hit and my sinuses tingle from the surge of terpenes, sometimes resulting in a hearty sneeze. There’s no better way to know it’s working than that.

Another favorite feature of the brass-plated dab pen is the charge—the lithium-ion battery will last for a few days with regular use and just takes about 45 minutes to fully charge. To me, that’s impressive considering this pen-sized device can heat up to 720 degrees Fahrenheit on its highest temperature setting.

Using the Puffco Plus is easy. The user simply presses the button and inhales, ideally slowly and deeply as the user manual suggests. The most efficient way to use it, though, is with a unique feature called “Sesh Mode,” which requires a double tap of the button and means the pen keeps the unit heated for 12 seconds straight without needing to press the button. This ensures a consistent and controlled heat without the waste of starting and stopping. It’s like using cruise control on a car instead of manually controlling the gas.

I’ve been using my Puffco pen with sauce, which, per its name, is a more liquid and viscous concentrate. I’ve also used it with shatter, which is more solid and sticky in both appearance and touch. I’ve noticed that it takes a few rounds to get the chamber appropriately heated, though it is possible to get a solid hit with a low and slow inhale after the first time turning it on.

I love this pen. I’ve been trying to drink less when I’m out and knowing I can get a solid cannabis high on-the-go has been a huge help in that process. That is, I can skip the beer and take a puff of my pen instead. At $89.99, the Puffco Plus is definitely an investment but it’s well worth the money for dabbing enthusiasts or frequent smokers looking for an efficient, punchy high.