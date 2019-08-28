Edible arrangements

× Expand Image courtesy of Kaneh CO. Kaneh Co. Fruit Jellies

When it comes to edibles, gone are the days of suspicious, dank-tasting brownies that grandma might accidentally eat. Nowadays, if we (and grandma) are going to get stoned, at least the potent options actually taste good.

San Diego-based Kaneh Co. makes edibles that, for me, make cannabis worth eating. Even in the days of medical use only, I would still stay away from edibles because dosing always seemed like a crapshoot. When trying a new edible brand, I only jump in at very low doses (five milligrams or less) so I can gauge the effects and add more as needed.

After eating a few samples of various Kaneh products over the course of the summer, it became clear to me that their dosing was among the most consistent I’ve encountered. I know exactly how a five milligram butter toffee almond milk chocolate candy is going to feel (a mildly buzzed, relaxing high) and what a 10 milligram “Best of Both Worlds” brownie/cookie bite is going to do to me (give me the giggles and produce both a body and mental high akin to a bong rip). Every single time is the same!

This should be a given, but nailing accurate dosing has been one of the harder parts of the ingestible cannabis industry. During the cooking and extraction process, a lot of the primary substance (usually THC or CBD) is lost, therefore whatever amount is put into the product needs to be reevaluated and tested at various stages of the cooking and baking process. Home bakers often lack the equipment to do this, which is why it is important to go with a trusted baker who really knows their stuff. Sometimes edible manufacturers simply spray a measured out dose of THC or CBD oil over the product, leaving only a topical coat that can rub off as it comes into contact with other things over time.

“We have spent a sizable amount of effort in perfecting this aspect of our manufacturing,” says Rachel King, Kaneh’s culinary director. “We weigh everything to the half gram and work directly with licensed labs to make sure that our items are within specifications.”

Kaneh’s edibles also taste delicious, which should generally be the point of anything we eat, save for dieting.

“People remember the dry, crumbly weed brownies that they managed to choke down in high school,” King explains. “[We want to dispel the myth] that edibles taste terrible. The offerings are much different now and I believe we are at the forefront of trying to change the idea that edibles can’t be completely delicious and potent at the same time.”

King should know, as she’s a trained pastry chef who has worked in some of San Diego’s best kitchens including Nine-Ten, Mister A’s, Searsucker and Herringbone. She sources the best ingredients and pairs them with California-grown cannabis. This makes Kaneh an outlier for prioritizing taste as much as potency. And because their serving sizes are small and the dosing is both accurate and potent, I can pop a few throughout the day and not worry about the caloric content or the high. The company’s product line includes everything from jellies (basically a gummy, of which the mango chile flavor is my favorite) to s’mores brownies.

Best of all for locals, Kaneh’s products are available at nearly every dispensary in town and include selections for all types of diets, including gluten-free and vegan.