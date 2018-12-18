Lubed… for her (dis)pleasure

Photo courtesy of Foria Wellness Foria THC-infused lube

The sun peeked through the blinds as my partner rolled me over and touched me in a way that clearly indicated sex was on the horizon. Feeling excited, I muttered the 11 words everyone wants to hear right before getting down: “You know I’m going to have to write about this, right?”

I had been waiting for the right time to try Foria Pleasure, a THC-infused lube that can be found at Apothekary, Urbn Leaf and Torrey Holistics. I received samples of the coconut, medium-chain triglyceride lube back in September, but decided to hang tight and save it for the right dude rather than use it on a solo mission. When I started to have sex with a man who turned out to be just as much of a cannabis enthusiast as I am, I knew he’d be down to try the lube and stashed the sample in my purse.

Unfortunately for everyone else who came into contact with me that day, that’s where my careful consideration began and ended. In the heat of the moment, I had just one thing on my mind: feeling as good as possible. I should have realized that THC lube would make me stoned as fuck. After all, vaginal tissue is highly absorptive and I’m sensitive to edibles, but for some reason, it didn’t cross my mind at the time.

What’s more, the spray is intended mainly for female enhancement and, as it turns out, dick tissue just doesn’t absorb the way vaginas do. Users are instructed to use about four sprays, making sure to get it in everywhere: the clitoris, labia and inside. It is noted that the lube will take about 15 minutes to kick in, so either dial up the foreplay (the spray is also edible!) or be calculating and meticulous.

For the uninitiated, I’d like to point out that weed and sex make glorious bedfellows, no pun intended. When administered directly to the nether regions, it’s particularly explosive, producing lots of tingling, heightened response to touch and a nice layer of calm. Some Foria users, according to online testimonials and a few people I’ve talked to, say it helps them achieve vaginal orgasm easier. I find orgasming that way to be particularly elusive, but I think it made my clitoral orgasm much deeper and sustained. There might have been screams.

After our morning romp, my partner and I relaxed in bed and shared a joint, of which I had only about one or two hits. After all, I had plans to go have brunch in North County with a friend and her baby. I am not proud of this, but it occurred to me somewhere near the Genesee Avenue exit on Interstate 5 that I was way too stoned for my own good. I only smoked a little bit hours before that. What gives? I thought.

Then I remembered my THC-loaded vagina.

The rest of the day was kind of a blur. My friend and I ordered Crack Shack and I devoured it. We took naps on her couch and, eventually, I ended up at a chili cook-off later in the day. Then I took another long nap.

The verdict? The Foria Pleasure lube works and is especially good for those with pain or dryness during sex. But be careful when you use it, especially if plans include hanging out with a baby. Or getting anything done at all for that matter.