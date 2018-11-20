Happy Holidaze: A CannaBitch Guide to the Season

× Expand Photo by Ramille Soares

Yes, it’s time to break bread with racist uncles, overbearing parents, annoying siblings, crying children and distant cousins. And yes, there will inevitably be fights about a variety of subjects including, but not limited to, politics, bitcoin and climate change.

Holidays can be stressful. Weed helps, but only if done right. That’s where I come in.

Choosing the correct medium is the first step, because discretion is at a premium when using cannabis around non-users. The smaller and less detectable, the better.

I fly to New York for holidays, so flower is out of the question for me. Locals who prefer flower and have access to a secluded outdoor spot during the festivities should invest in a small, glass one-hitter. A quality pipe shouldn’t run over $20 and cheaper ones are sometimes available at gas stations.

Please, for the love of god, try to avoid smoking out of anyone else’s window. Weed is exceptionally stinky, especially the good stuff. Joints and blunts should be kept in airtight containers and reserved for only the most cannabis-friendly crowds.

Vaping has an obvious leg up when it comes to discrete consumption, including indoor smoking. Though I will never directly suggest that someone take a cannabis vape oil cartridge on a plane, let’s just say it can be done, especially if transported detached from the battery in an unlabeled container. For even less assembly, the white Dosist pens, which can be found at just about every dispensary in town, emit very little odor and look more like O.B. tampons than smoking devices.

Edibles and tinctures are easily transported as long as they are in a sealed container of some sort. They also eliminate the hazards of smoking. But whatever the medium of choice, easy access means less time and attention spent and, therefore, less risk of detection. Goodies should be kept in one small stash bag like the ones sold by companies like Erbanna.

Now that the goods have been selected and transported—whether it’s across the country or to grandma’s house in Chula Vista—it’s time to talk consumption. Nothing is more annoying than being around someone who is too stoned, so monitoring intake is strongly suggested. On Thanksgiving Day, select a buzzy Sativa for before and during dinner so that you can keep it together. Watch the munchies during appetizers and don’t spoil the meal. Switch to the liquid-like body high of an Indica for the post-dinner nap and dessert binge.

If smoking indoors is a must, high school rules apply. Light some candles, open the window and towel any vents or door cracks. Wet a towel and exhale into it. Or, if there are dryer sheets on hand, take an empty toilet paper roll, fasten a sheet to the end of it and exhale through that for a makeshift spoof. Truly dedicated smokers can invest in a Smoke Buddy personal air filter along with a small can of air sanitizer such as Ozium.

Concerning sound, it would be a shame to be caught for something as stupid as flicking a lighter or coughing. Put some music on, run a faucet or flush the toilet. To that point, bedrooms and bathrooms are the best for indoor smoking—nobody will think twice about an extended absence spent in one of those rooms.

Finally, if all else fails and an angsty relative decides to harsh the mellow, just blame it on the booze!