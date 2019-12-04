Happy Holidaze

My love language is gifts. The only thing I love more than receiving presents is giving them—for me, it’s how I show people I love them.

And because telling people you love them is sometimes scary, it’s also a hell of a lot easier than verbalizing it. So, it follows that I have strong feelings about gifting. I think the perfect gift is something ultimately useful that might be a bit too indulgent or decadent for someone to purchase for themselves. When it comes to weed, which for many is an indulgence all on its own, accessories meant to enhance one’s experience with the plant are a dime a dozen. The trick is knowing which are worth the price tag—that’s where I come in. Here are my picks for this year’s best holiday gifts for cannabis lovers.

Coto

San Diego-based Coto is a company dedicated to improving cannabis storage from an aesthetic perspective as well as a practical one. Their Knox storage jar is a locked smell-proof glass container with a Black Walnut lid, wrapped in American full-hide leather and outfitted with a Boveda humidity pack and looks smart and discrete on any surface. For something more portable, Coto also makes what they call the Stowe carrier, which includes a wooden Pax vape and pod holder encased in leather. Convenient openings allow people to discretely vape in public without even needing to remove the Pax from its holder.

Lowell Farms’ Holiday Gift Sets

California-based cannabis company Lowell Farms are pros when it comes to packaging and marketing, so it should come as little surprise that their gift sets make wonderful gifts for anyone looking to enjoy some fancy weed this holiday season. My favorite is their Home for the Holidays gift box, which is designed to look like a book that will offer instruction for how to survive the holiday season. What the “book” actually contains is five individually packaged 1-gram joints dressed up in their holiday best and filled with premium California sun-grown cannabis. Forget the fictitious book—that sounds like the best kind of holiday survival plan ever invented.

Rob Rodney Bags

For the stylish cannabis consumer on the move, San Diego-based Rob Rodney Bags is the best bet for storing and transporting weed in style. Inspired by owner Mark Frahm’s discovery that children can get into absolutely everything, Rob Rodney Bags ($109) include child-safe locks, bamboo topped air-tight containers, indestructible zippers and magnetic leather carrying bags. The leather carrying cases are made from high-quality glass, metal, leather, wood and other hard materials and look more like a small briefcase than anything having to do with weed.

Quim Night Moves Oil

For those searching for as intimate of a gift as possible, look no further than California-based Quim’s Night Moves Oil. The entire bottle ($46) contains 350 milligrams THC and a recommended “dose” is 8 to 10 pumps. The oil, which contains cannabis and tea tree oils and damiana, is meant to enhance sensation during intercourse.