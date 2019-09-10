Having an open mind for cannabis-infused beer

× Expand Photo by Jackie Bryant Two Roots beer

Up until, well, just a couple of days ago, I’ll admit to being one of the many people who didn’t think cannabis had much of a place in beverages that traditionally contain alcohol. While I made some personal exceptions for things I thought made sense to me, like cannabis-infused vermouth, I generally preferred to keep my highs with cannabis flower and oil and my buzzes to alcoholic beverages.

I had good reason to think these substances deserved to stay where I thought they belonged. Cannabis-infused wine, for example, is usually trash. But dealcoholized cannabis-infused beer was a category that I had been more open-minded toward--there are many similar organoleptic properties between the cannabis and hops plants, so I thought the taste would more closely mimic the real thing. I kept my ears open for the right one to try.

Two Roots, a cannabis beer company that recently opened its first San Diego tasting room in Ocean Beach, immediately caught my eye, thanks to a slew of press releases their public relations team sent to me. Combined with glowing word-of-mouth endorsements from several friends of mine in the cannabis industry, it was enough to convince me I needed to try their beer.

I met head brewer Kevin Barnes, formerly of Green Flash Brewing, and Maikel van de Mortel, who is the head of marketing at Cannabiniers, the brand management company that owns Two Roots. We communed over Two Roots beers, both alcoholic and non, at the OB taproom they acquired when Cannabiniers quietly bought Helm’s Brewing Co. in 2017.

I had to know right out of the gate: is cannabis beer a gimmick?

“I believe as you do that beer should taste like beer,” Barnes told me. “Otherwise, what’s the point in doing this? We don’t go to market until we are happy with how it tastes.”

Barnes continued to explain that the company bought state-of-the-art dealcoholization technology from a company in Germany—the first of its kind in the United States—to preserve the integrity of the remaining product after such a process. Basically, it’s a still that, instead of extracting the best alcohol and leaving whatever the fermenting agent is as waste as is done in during a traditional distilling process, does the opposite.

Van de Mortel brought up another challenge in marketing cannabis beer: the issue of satisfying both cannabis purists, who inherently are going to side-eye cannabis beer as lame and not high-enough octane, and cannabis-curious customers, who may not have any idea about dosing. To combat this, Two Roots employs nanoemulsion technology during the brewing process. It involves breaking down THC and CBD into smaller particles that are more readily absorbed by the body, resulting in a faster onset and a quicker comedown. This means drinkers can check in with themselves and decide whether or not they need another beer, rather than wait for the weed to kick in as they would have to do with other ingestibles.

It all sounded good to me, so they loaded me up with several samples and sent me on my way. I immediately brought the beer to a party, saving the two 10-milligram Straight Drank Terpene Pale Ales (or TPA, a decidedly new style of beer) for me and another fellow enthusiast I knew would be in attendance.

Thanks to the cannabis infusion, which in this particular beer was done with local concentrates company Jetty Extracts, the TPA tasted hoppier than it normally would have. It tasted like a classic West Coast-style IPA, with a flavor strong enough to make the drinker forget there’s no booze in it. The high quickly sets in, as promised, and is a mellow mental high akin to smoking sativa flower--that is, it’s very uplifting and social.

“It’s really strange for me,” said my friend, who probably smokes more weed than any person I’ve ever met. “It was an isolated head high that was a bit dizzying, with almost no body high. Edibles are the opposite that in most cases,” he explained.

I asked him whether or not he would drink it again. I had already decided that I absolutely would.

“Yeah! I’d ‘ice’ someone with it,” he said, referring to the joking tradition of surprising someone with a Smirnoff Ice they then must chug on the spot. “And then I’d challenge them to beer pong.”