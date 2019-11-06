Historic Move

Photo courtesy Lowell Café The illicit feeling is completely absent at Lowell Café, the United States’ first open-to-the-public cannabis consumption lounge from California premium cannabis brand Lowell Farms.

A few weeks ago, I was sitting outside in an olive tree-, string light-laden West Hollywood courtyard, smoking a joint with my boyfriend and my best friend. We were surrounded by other people, a diverse and mellow crowd that was doing the same thing we were: sampling cannabis drinks, smoking joints, eating vegan nachos, drinking espresso and testing out concentrates.

We were at Lowell Café, the United States’ first open-to-the-public cannabis consumption lounge from California premium cannabis brand Lowell Farms. While select cities and jurisdictions allow for cannabis consumption lounges, Lowell is the first in the United States to legally serve food alongside cannabis. In short, this cafe is historic.

Naturally, there’s a catch, but it’s one that turned out to be a boon of sorts. Notably absent was any kind of tense or rowdy energy, the kind that one might normally find during the first few weeks a new, buzzy West Hollywood lounge is open. This is because no alcohol is served or allowed on the premises, which at first gave me pause, but it didn’t take more than a few minutes of taking in the energy of the lounge to realize that this was in no way a bad thing. Stoners can be slow and inarticulate, but they’re rarely ever loud or obnoxious. The quiet buzz that permeated every inch of the cafe’s shared space was welcoming and low-key.

The cafe occupies a lush, fern-adorned indoor bar space as well as a sprawling outdoor lounge, both of which are equipped with proprietary state-of-the-art ventilation systems that keep the whole place as un-smoky as possible. There are other hints that no expense was spared in the construction of Lowell Café, too: premium building materials (like a copper bar top); Lowell-branded everything; two imported-from-Tuscany olive trees in the center of the courtyard; and a celebrated executive chef, Andrea Drummer, who is also a partner in the restaurant.

Food service was rocky, which echoed complaints I heard from those who visited after the cafe first opened in late September. Servers asked if we needed shared plates for dishes (yes, obviously), dessert was offered only one bite into our entrees and certain things were forgotten. In the grand scheme of things, they were minor hiccups, things that tend to be smoothed out over time. Cannabis service was straightforward and thorough, mainly owing to a 14-page menu offering edibles, vapes, concentrates, prerolled joints, flower and cannabis-infused drinks. It’s all marked up, but that’s to be expected. These are restaurant prices.

I took copious notes regarding product selection, food quality (average, across the board) and other specifics but, in the end, when I think about what I want to convey to readers, it’s the feeling of being part of something that I keep coming back to.

I’ve smoked in public-ish places around the world: dingy consumption lounges in San Francisco, semi-legal cannabis clubs in Barcelona, Zacaz in Tijuana, tourist-filled coffee shops with terrible weed in Amsterdam. While all are treasured memories (not to mention worlds better than anything we could ever access in San Diego), the feeling of shame was present in all of them to some extent. I, like most others in attendance, knew I was there because I wasn’t allowed to be doing what I was doing anywhere else.

That illicit feeling was completely absent at Lowell Café. Despite the hiccups, we were smoking good weed, in public, with like-minded perfect strangers. No threats, no cops, no overserved frat bros trying to get a word in or slip something in my drink. No elbowing to get to the bar. No straining to hear my companions’ conversation over the din of the crowd. In a word, it was nice. It was also normal, mellow, fun and exciting—everything that smoking weed is supposed to be.