Inside Barcelona’s Cannabis Clubs

Wiz Khalifa wafts through speakers directly over where I’m melted into a velvet couch, smoking a very large joint of Purple Kush that I rolled with terpene-infused rolling papers. I’m sitting in Circulo, a private cannabis club that I’m a member of in Barcelona, Spain. I’m here at the tail end of a work trip visiting friends I know from when I lived in the city years ago.

In recent years, Barcelona has become known as a cannabis destination, thanks to its cult-favorite private club culture. The best part of Barcelona’s cannabis culture is that, even though tourists can access some clubs, the system is intended to benefit residents, ensuring quality, longevity, community and comfort. Though cannabis is illegal in Spain, provisions in the law allow for semi-legal cannabis clubs to operate, though most jurisdictions choose not to allow this.

In Barcelona, the deal is as follows: cannabis is illegal to traffic, sell or carry—including for medical uses. Smoking in public can land an offender significant fines as well as product seizure. Personal use, however, has been decriminalized to the point where smoking a moderate amount is tolerated in private spaces, like residences or exclusive clubs.

Barcelona’s clubs are nonprofit operations that offer annual memberships (20 Euros, in my club’s case) in exchange for access to privately cultivated cannabis, extracts and other products, as well as a physical place, like a lounge, to smoke it in. Memberships are accessed by club members’ referrals and are required to be attached to a local address. In my case, a friend referred me and I use her Barcelona address for my membership. There are companies that can provide this information to tourists who are just visiting for a few days.

Each product has a suggested value, not a price, and it is strongly recommended (cough cough) that one chooses to reimburse the club for dispensation of said product.

According to Russ Hudson, who operates the popular cannabis website Marijuana Games (marijuanagames.org), most clubs have set a purchase limit, at 5 grams per day per person, with a maximum between 80 to 200 grams per month in total. The clubs are also notoriously discreet. They are not required to share information with any policing or other government entity and do not do so.

My club, in particular, is a very comfortable and welcoming environment. All of the employees speak English, though most of the members are locals. The space is filled with thoughtfully arranged, comfortable furniture, a selection of glassware and other smoking paraphernalia, a bud bar and a small refreshment station, with empanadas, beers and Espresso. One large television, often playing music videos or sports, takes up a far wall. Usually, the population skews heavily male, but there are always a few women sprinkled in.

I have never failed to have a great conversation or make a new acquaintance while visiting Circulo. The people I meet there, whether locals or not, are all friendly and usually are happy to meet a Californian in the flesh.

“Wow! I am so jealous you are from California,” said a tall, skinny French man, who looked to be in his mid-forties, while wide-eyed and grinning. He had small eyes, grey hair, a very angular face and bad, spirally tribal-type tattoos on his neck. He was also wearing a cream and black Roca Wear sweat suit. It was so totally weird, I couldn’t help but be amused. “Maybe you could marry me? I would love to smoke there forever,” he added, to which I politely declined.

Quality cannabis is usually much more expensive in Europe, so they cut the weed with tobacco. I also think it’s a nod to many European cultures’ tendency to err towards moderation, in stark contrast with American culture.

When I asked one of the staff members if they had any pre-rolled joints without tobacco, he opened a small drawer and handed me two-gram joints filled with just Purple Kush.

“We keep these for the Americans who ask,” he said to me with a smile.

As much as I love my Barcelona cannabis club and wish we had similar establishments in the United States, I also have to remember that the clubs in Barcelona are not just places to hang and smoke weed, but the only place where they can really access cannabis at all without breaking the law. What is fun for me is a necessity for them. And, so, I return to California with a renewed perspective and appreciation for the fact that, when it comes to cannabis culture, we are truly spoiled for riches.