Insiders: SAFE Banking Act will bring more transparency

Until now, arguably the largest hurdle to success in the cannabis industry has been the lack of banking options available to cannabis companies. Cannabis is still federally classified as a schedule 1 drug, which means it is illegal and defined as a drug with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. While those of us in-the-know are aware this classification is not only untrue but harmful, that reality unfortunately exists.

So, up until now, cannabis companies have not been able to have access to access banking and financial services the way a normal company would—to do so would put banks and other institutions engaging in state-to-state commerce at risk for criminal and civil liability. Much of the industry operates in cash, creating a variety of issues, including serious security risks for business owners and incentive for companies to stay in the illicit market or engage in money laundering.

The Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, known as the SAFE Banking Act, seeks to alleviate those risks. It was passed by the House of Representatives on September 25 by a vote of 321-103 with nearly half of the Republican caucus voting “yes.” Next up is a vote in the Senate.

While passage of the bill will not change the legal status of cannabis, it will provide “safe harbor” for financial institutions who do business with cannabis companies.

Craig Nandoo, president of JBK Wellness Labs, a luxury CBD skincare line based in San Diego, is excited for what this means for the future.

“This is a great step toward untangling a very contradictory set of laws—with cannabis being legal on one side and banking for cannabis businesses being illegal on the other. Having worked with numerous hemp and nonhemp businesses, we understand that these businesses are only asking for access to banking and the security that comes from it as it is afforded to other legal industries,” Nandoo explains.

Derek Du Chesne of EcoGen Laboratories, which has a presence in Colorado and Los Angeles, is optimistic that the Senate will follow in the House’s footsteps. “With the overwhelming support in the House I hope that the Senate will reflect the same stance. This bill will help bring much needed financial services and support to an industry that has operated in the shadows with cash transactions for far too long,” Du Chesne says.

He is a longtime industry vet. Prior to joining EcoGen, Du Chesne created and developed a number of cannabis brands, including Select, a high-quality manufacturer with a large presence in San Diego.

“It will bring more transparency and allow more taxes to be collected to help overall sector growth and compliance,” he explains. “This [the SAFE Banking Act] will have a huge impact on the industry and we’re excited to see the banking policy finally catch up with legislation.”

Tom Gavin, CEO of Chicago-based CannaTrac, speaks to the partisan issues behind the bill--like many things these days, the issue of legalizing and legitimizing any aspect of the cannabis business is often divided by party lines. CannaTrac, in particular, has been on the front line of this issue as a company that offers financial solutions for cannabis companies and banks, including cashless transactions.

“We saw the overwhelming support for the bill in the Democratically controlled House [last week]; however, the Republican-led Senate has not been as big a proponent on marijuana-related bills, in spite of unanimous support by the States› Attorney Generals and the President›s commitment to sign off on the bill. We hope the Senators will look past any personal bias and do what is best for their constituents; vote to approve the bill, begin creating the infrastructure to regulate the industry effectively, and add liquidity to the banking system for re-investment into our communities,” Gavin says.

In my opinion, the days of federal prohibition of cannabis are limited. The hopeful passage and adoption of acts like the SAFE Banking Act offer real-time solutions for the cannabis industry and consumers while also providing a glimpse into the future.