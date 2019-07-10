I’ve got terpenes envy

× Expand Photo by Jackie Bryant Terpenes display at Concentration 2019

Last month I found myself at Concentration 2019: A Cannabis Conference, an industry event at Pala Casino hosted by Terpenes and Testing Magazine. If that last sentence didn’t give it away, this event was as nerdy and niche as cannabis gets these days.

The conference’s main goal was to highlight the significant strides made in the concentrates industry in the last few years. Naturally, it provided a platform for several ancillary topics, one of which was the discussion that sprouted up around terpenes.

“What even is a terpene?” a friend of mine who works in San Diego’s cannabis industry asked me.

I laughed and thought, “Shouldn’t she know?”

Still, I couldn’t answer much beyond saying, “Uhh, it’s a compound and it affects flavor and, umm, smell,” before trailing off and realizing I didn’t have a thorough grasp on the subject myself.

Like many terms and concepts in cannabis these days, “terpenes” (also called terps) has become an industry buzzword that gets thrown around a lot without much education behind it. For example, several California cannabis flower brands are all up in my inbox, spouting off about the benefits of high-quality terpenes in their products. I can almost guarantee that these hired guns at the New York-based public relations firm writing these emails don’t understand the concept of terpenes, either.

A terpene is an aromatic hydrocarbon that naturally occurs in the essential oils of many plants and other organisms, like certain insects. Terpenes are what make an orange peel have that distinctly citrusy smell that differs ever-so-slightly from the terpenes that make up a lemon’s scent. When it comes to cannabis, terpenes are responsible for the difference in smells between strains—why one strain displays hints of pine and another is more floral, like lavender, for example.

Many enthusiasts are seeking out cannabis products high in terpenes because they truly enjoy the potent tastes and smells. Consuming concentrates is, at the moment, the best way to truly drill down on a particular scent and flavor.

But other benefits are emerging as well. For example, both the medical and recreational cannabis industries have noticed that people respond to different cannabis strains with similar levels of THC in different ways. Though the science is inexact at the moment, the variance in terpenes is believed to be the difference. This means certain terpenes could produce certain desired medical or recreational effects when used along with different cannabinoids—including differences in mood, pain relief and everything in between.

Some flower brands, like Canndescent, are digging into the science behind terpenes. According to Headset, a cannabis industry data company, 49 percent of the legal market still lies in flower. So they created an “Art of Flower” growing program, which utilizes proprietary genetics, purified water, organic pest management and a customized growing environment for different strains.

Canndescent’s flower is dried and cured for 60 days, picked by stem and trimmed by hand. The bud is never touched, so as to avoid cross-contamination. The goal is to produce several different mood-altering effects according to strain. The Limonene terpene, for example, is found in mint, juniper and pine, and is present in the Art of Flower program’s Calm, Cruise, Create, Connect and Charge strains. Terpinolene is found in kumquat, tea tree and lilac and is present only in Charge, which is intended to uplift and energize.

I’ve tried the Calm and Charge, myself, but I haven’t isolated my mood and surroundings enough to really adequately assess if it’s just the terpenes that cause the varying effects of my high. Still, the weed is pretty killer, so I’m looking forward to trying more.

I’m thrilled to be a part of any conversation that moves past the lack of nuance and science in the indica vs. sativa narrative. Though I’m a bit of a newbie when it comes to terpenes, the science behind it seems encouraging and a necessary next step for a legal cannabis industry that is finally modernizing and growing up.