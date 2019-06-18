I was scrolling through Twitter two years ago when a CityBeat article caught my eye. It was by former columnist Alex Zaragoza, who wrote about using CBD to manage her anxiety.

I remember my eyes lighting up. I had been teetering between admitting I had an anxiety problem and brushing it off as jitters from being a human out in the world. At the time, I wasn’t smoking weed very much, but I knew I was stressed to the bone. I was overworked, generally dissatisfied with living in San Diego and in an unhappy marriage that was making me more depressed by the day.

We were already connected on social media, so I DMed Zaragoza to learn more. She pointed me toward Charlotte’s Web, a Colorado-based CBD company that seemed to be one of the more reputable sellers when it came to high-quality, legal CBD oil that could be shipped all over the country. The little bottle I ordered sent me on a years-long path of trial and error, as I tried to figure out how to properly use CBD and other cannabis products to help maintain my mental health.

A lot has changed for me since that first CBD inquiry. That marriage ended. Freelancing is stressful, but I have a better handle on it. And San Diego finally feels like home. I also waved the white flag during my divorce and began taking Lexapro for anxiety and depression. Once I gave the pills a month to kick in, I began re-introducing cannabinoids into my system. Since then, I have consistently used CBD products and, if anything, have only ratcheted up my consumption of THC over time.

According to the limited number of studies conducted on the interactions between selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs, of which Lexapro is one) and cannabinoids, the jury is still out on whether or not this is a good idea. For one, ingesting THC can increase serotonin, which could produce side effects when using SSRIs.

Secondly, doctors generally won’t recommend that anyone with a family history of anxiety and/or depression medicate with cannabis. But a University of Connecticut study on “Psychotropic Medications and Substances of Abuse Interactions in Youth,” published in 2010, noted they received shockingly few reports of adverse effects. This could either be because newer pharmaceuticals have more therapeutic benefits or because people don’t know how to measure adverse effects.

To that point, I monitor my mood like a diabetic checks their blood sugar. I’m in weekly therapy. Lexapro is always coursing through my veins. I use THC recreationally, but only when I’m feeling happy and fun. CBD is something I use for acute, in-the-moment anxiety, which, at this point, only happens every few weeks or so. I also use Goldleaf’s cannabis patient journals to keep track of products and dosages. As it goes with mental health, it’s an ongoing process that requires constant evaluation.

Recently, I’ve also been loving Care By Design’s suite of products, especially their 1:1 and 4:1 CBD-to-THC soft gels, which contain 10 milligrams of product in addition to coconut oil. The company uses full-spectrum CBD from high-quality plants. If I’m having trouble sleeping, I take CBDistillery’s Night Time Gummies, which contain 30 milligrams of CBD and 2 milligrams of melatonin.

For those with the resources to do so, it is important to explore cannabis and mental health treatment while under the care of medical doctors. Though I know my regimen will need tweaking someday, I’m happy to say that I’m feeling good lately, and that’s thanks, in some part, to cannabis.