Not all fun and games

There can be no doubt that the early days of recreational legalization in California and other states is a very exciting time. Easily lost in the shuffle, however, are those who still languish in jail for cannabis-related offenses or who have had their post-incarceration livelihoods affected by criminal records related to cannabis offenses. Though historically, there has been a strong and decently successful effort made by cannabis activists to include these legal and social issues in cannabis activism, there is still a long way to go before any kind of justice is to be served.

One of those efforts includes the second National Expungement Week (N.E.W.), which takes place in 29 cities across the United States from September 21 to September 28. The first was held in October 2018 and took place in 15 cities. N.E.W. is led by a coalition of more than three dozen organizations representing the cannabis industry and other interests concerning racial equity and reparative justice. The week includes events that offer expungement and other forms of legal relief to some of the 77 million Americans with all kinds of convictions on their records. These convictions can restrict access to housing, employment, education, public assistance, and voting rights long after sentences have been served.

These events are particularly important for a number of reasons. Firstly, they heighten awareness and visibility regarding expungement, a serious social justice problem that many Americans are paying attention to. Secondly, they provide tangible, actionable legal and social aid to many who don’t have access to such services normally because they can’t afford it, don’t know they need it or otherwise.

Another benefit is the federalized nature of the events—they are localized, depending on which state they take place in, to provide tailored help to recipients. Expungement, record sealing and other post-conviction laws differ greatly from state-to-state and sometimes even from county-to-county. But, in general, many misdemeanors and low-level felonies are eligible for some kind of relief. Many people don’t even know they are eligible.

N.E.W. is not just specific to the cannabis industry. Activists will advise and help anyone with a criminal record inquiring about what kind of relief they may or may not be able to receive. But because of cannabis’ precarious legal status across the country and the dichotomy that still exists between legalization and prohibition, cannabis activists have taken expungement and other post-conviction issues on as their own.

In San Diego County, N.E.W. events take place in San Marcos, at the CSU-San Marcos campus. While these events are meant to have real-life, tangible results, there is also a strong educational component attached to them. Those who miss out don’t have to wait to look into post-conviction relief. There are resources available at offtherecord.us/toolkit, which provides a blueprint and tools for hosting an expungement event. Those looking for direct legal aid can contact Equity First Alliance to link up with an attorney who has agreed to work with the organization.

There is a long way to go before the effects of both legalization and prohibition are fully realized. When it comes to social justice, both the government and the cannabis industry have a long way to go when it comes to cannabis-related convictions, but efforts like National Expungement Week are a good first step to ensuring any kind of future equality for those who choose to toke up freely and those who have been unfairly punished for doing so.