Packing the essentials

× Expand Photo by Jackie Bryant KB Pure Essentials CBD oil and Kurvana vape pen

My phone buzzed as I crested the final mountain of my 20-mile hike.

“Wine, Ibuprofen and water. That should be your regimen,” a friend of mine wrote, imparting her own advice for the same hike, which she completed last year.

“Yes, wine, Ibuprofen and water... and edibles, a vape pen, oil and lotion,” I replied.

I’m writing this column from Spain, where I’m walking the last section of the ancient Camino de Santiago hike. The hike is five days, 70 miles, and the route is both physically and mentally challenging. It’s a religious pilgrimage that has also turned into a type of modern day soul-searching excursion for the thousands that make the trek each year. To me, a relatively inexperienced hiker who is also not exactly in shape, one thing topped my packing list: cannabis.

I tried to anticipate what I’d need and came up with the following: San Diego-based KB Pure Essentials (KBPE) CBD lotion and CBD oil, a gold Kurvana ASCND vape pen battery with an accompanying ASCND oil cartridge and District Edibles blue raspberry gummies. If that sounds like an aggressive regimen, try walking 20 miles a day without it and see how that goes.

Unsurprisingly, it turns out that cannabis is a hiker’s dream. During the day, I have periodically administered around three droppers of the KBPE CBD oil, which I use at home for anxiety. It comes in a small bottle containing 0.5 fluid ounces, 125 milligrams of CBD as well as olive and peppermint oils.

And considering I was woefully unprepared for this hike, anxiety needed to be managed. So did the pain, which emanated from my multiple, grapefruit-sized blisters, as well as my hips, knees and ankles. CBD is touted as an anti-inflammatory pain management tool and I made it through some rough patches on the trek, so maybe it worked after all, though I’m honestly not sure. But the mental effect of having something in my pocket I knew I could reach for made me feel like the master of my pain-filled destiny, so the oil at least helped settle my nerves.

What I will swear by is the KBPE lotion, which is scented with sandalwood and rose and provided a much-needed muscle relaxant at the end of each day. It also worked to convince my fellow hostel mates that I smelled good.

What also helped come nightfall were the blue raspberry edibles, which are an Indica product. For the uninitiated, Indica cannabis strains are responsible for the classic “stoned” feeling, including a deep body relaxation. I was still jet lagged, so these edibles helped with sleep, while also providing pain relief and at 10 milligrams, they were the perfect dose.

During the daytime, I supplemented the KBPE CBD oil with pulls from my Kurvana vape pen, which was stocked with the ASCND Candy Jack oil. This oil is Sativa-heavy with a high THC content and tastes sweet with citrus and pine notes. The Candy Jack strain also happens to be known for aiding in creativity, energy and pain, three key criteria needed for a successful soul-searching hike. The high from this oil is great—it’s like turning on a light switch in the brain where all senses electrify. Birds chirp louder, eucalyptus leaves display more silvery and the feet feel a bit lighter. One or two small pulls results in an enhancement, rather than a high, too. All in all, exactly what one would want on a long, grueling hike.

I’m no doctor, nor am I an athlete, but cannabis while hiking? It’s something to text home about.