Respect the Plant

A minor theme of this column has been me earnestly trying new cannabis products and concepts, only to end up monstrously over-stoned. It’s a theme I try not to lean too much on that because it’s a trope that can get boring and overplayed. However! It’s a very real part of being a cannabis columnist, especially in the early days of legalization when many people are on a steep learning curve, myself included sometimes.

I was scrolling through the internet last week when I came across a raw smoothie recipe post on Instagram, which was republished by someone from a recipe found on the cannabis website Leafly. I was never able to find the recipe in full, but it sparked an idea: I like smoothies! I like weed. I, too, should make a weed smoothie and write about it.

I also write about food, so this seemed to be a perfect marriage. I headed to my dude’s house—he grows a few cannabis plants of his own and happens to be a whiz in the kitchen. There, I dusted off my industrial-strength Vitamix, trimmed some of the stray leaves, bud and stems from his maturing cannabis plants and got to work.

My strongly informal recipe for two people was this: a quarter of a cantaloupe, two bananas, a decent handful of Tuscan kale, hemp milk (I eyed it), a few spoonfuls of flaxseed, a few spoonfuls of hemp seed and about two fat handfuls of the full cannabis plant, which included maturing buds with visible trichomes. I also added ice because I like smoothies to be cold.

The result was green. My dude said, “It tastes like freshly mowed lawn. It’s completely unpalatable.”

While he wasn’t wrong about the concoction’s greenness, I do disagree that it was unpalatable. It tasted like a decently hardcore green juice! It probably could have benefitted from a more obvious fruit, like strawberries or blueberries. I couldn’t taste the weed all that much, which I consider a plus, but other enthusiasts may not. Overall, especially for a first try and with flavors as strong as hemp and weed, I considered it a success. So much so that I drank an entire Solo cup’s worth.

And that, dear readers, is where things took a bit of a turn. About an hour after my guy and I threw in the proverbial towel and decided to order Shake Shack while enjoying a joint, I realized I was significantly more stoned than I usually am after only smoking a joint.

“Wait, can I get stoned off of raw bud?” I asked. Because I was more used to actually cooking or making cocktails with weed—which includes a heating process called decarboxylation that converts non-intoxicating THC-A into the compound we all know and love, THC—I forgot that more mature buds naturally undergo this conversion process over time.

“Of course, you can see the trichomes on the bud,” he answered, referring to the sometimes-colored crystals that can be seen forming on cannabis buds by the naked eye. Since he hated the smoothie, he had only sampled a few sips. I was a whole frat boy sized-cup in.

The following eight hours found me sprawled out on the couch, more or less unable to talk or move and absolutely the most useless human in San Diego on that particular day. It was disheartening, because I knew my smoothie had some nice health benefits from raw cannabis: fiber; Vitamins A, C, and K; folate; iron and calcium along with some unproven antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. The high was fun if one is truly looking to “go there,” so to speak, but it rendered me completely useless, thereby not making it a good option for a healthy breakfast or snack, particularly if one wanted to have a productive day.

With some ratio tweaks, I have a feeling the smoothie can be made in a way that provides nutritional value and a functional high—I just happened to completely overdo it. But, even still, I’m always glad to be reminded that this plant deserves a good dose of respect above anything else.