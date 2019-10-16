Smoking in the Great Green North

“Jackie, I assume you know this but we have to stop at the border to Canada and they don’t screw around, so no weed or weed stuff with you, yeah?” my friend texted me a few weeks ago ahead of our road trip from Seattle to Whistler, a mountain resort town in British Columbia, Canada.

“Fine,” I begrudgingly texted back.

“Upside, there are dispensaries right on the other side!” she messaged, referring to the wealth of herbal riches that awaited me in Canada.

A couple of weeks ago I went to Whistler for a work trip, which I used as an opportunity for me to check out Canada’s legal weed scene for the first time. For those who missed it: Canada legalized the consumption of cannabis across the board on October 17, 2018, making many of their neighbors to the south (the United States) extremely jealous.

Admittedly, I haven’t paid as much attention to Canada’s market since legalization because things are so constantly and quickly changing here in California and the United States, in general. So, I was eager to get there and check out what is what with Canadian weed.

Once safely installed in Canada with no cannabis products in hand, I realized that my first problem was still geographical. Like in California, individual cities and other jurisdictions had the power to say “no” to sales within its borders. The suburb of Vancouver I stayed in for a few days was one such jurisdiction. I was directed to go to the nearest one, just inside Vancouver city limits, called Stressed and Depressed Association.

Now, I’m a cranky millennial who, frankly, identifies with that name quite a bit sometimes. It’s a weird name for a weed business. Quirkiness aside, the staff was friendly and knowledgeable in a friendly stoner way, which is to say sort of, but not really. There was a decent selection of flower, pre-rolls and other products, of which I bought an ounce and six pre-rolled joints for the equivalent of about $60 American. That is an incredible deal, so right off the bat, the exchange rate and cheaper prices immediately worked in Canadian weed’s favor as far as I was concerned.

The joints were OK. They were pre-rolled Raw cones, which are fine on their own, filled with moderately strong weed that had a few stems. The joints were also flattened in the package and not twisted at the top, which made for a smelly mess in my bag. Still, I had been without weed for about 12 hours at that point and was thrilled to be smoking anything—someone could have handed me oregano and I probably would have been grateful. It did the trick.

The ounce of weed I bought was labeled as Pink Gorilla Glue, a hybrid that’s slightly Sativa-dominant. Like the joints, the bud packed a lackluster punch in small quantities. So, I had my friend roll me baseball bat-esque joints so I could get the required buzz throughout the week.

My friend and I danced around the subject all week—she’s a far recovered pothead, so she knows her stuff—but we finally had to ask each other, “Does weed in British Columbia kind of suck?”

This dispensary had come highly recommended. I told the budtender that I was visiting from California and I wanted the good stuff. What I smoked wasn’t terrible by any means, but it definitely wasn’t anything to write home about (unless, um, one happens to be a cannabis columnist).

This isn’t intended to be a review on Canadian weed or even the legal market in Vancouver or British Columbia by any stretch. I sampled only a few different flower strains and didn’t even touch concentrates, edibles, topicals or anything else. I visited only one dispensary. Maybe it was the lack of clever, upscale packaging I’ve quickly become used to in California or the fact the dispensary’s Instagram is painfully boring, only posting pictures of a spreadsheet that lists what they have in stock. But something was missing from my experience.

In hindsight, what I think it comes down to is the fact that I am just completely and totally American when it comes to consumption of anything. I like big, strong, punchy everything, from food flavors to cannabis flower strains. I like a story. An experience. I am an aesthete who believes everything should be as beautiful to look at as it can be. To be honest, it can be exhausting to always want things to live up to that standard.

What I found during my short Canadian trip was the opposite of that. Good-enough, well-priced weed? No back story behind the fact the guy at the dispensary liked to smoke it? Cheap, personality-less packaging? A fast and friendly dispensary experience? The Canadian weed experience seems to be more egalitarian, more accessible and less focused on celebrity, luxury or bells and whistles than it is in California. It’s boring but reliable and exceptionally pleasant. And, in the end, I think that’s the beauty of it.